Fans react to Bree Hall trash talking Madison Booker after South Carolina dominates Texas: "Should have kept her mouth closed"

South Carolina's Bree Hall engaged in a war of words with Texas star Madison Booker on the court after the top-seeded Gamecocks won Sunday's game 64-45 to clinch the SEC Tournament. During South Carolina's celebrations, Hall was seen trash-talking SEC Player of the Year Booker and later clarified why she had a pop at the Longhorns forward.

Fans on social media also had their say on the incident. Some hyped up Hall for dishing it back to Booker, who had allegedly begun the trash talking when the two teams previously met on Feb. 9.

"Put the clamps on her. Should have kept her mouth closed," one tweeted.

"That’s right Breezy…talk yo ish!!!!" added another.

"That’s because Madison Booker is a fraud," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, a few others defended Booker and fired shots at Hall.

"Ngl unless you guarding 1v1 no help whole game you can’t flex like you’re locking someone up Dawn even said at half 'we’re guarding Madison Booker with everyone,'" a fan commented.

"Y’all was doubling and triple teaming her the whole game 1 on 1 you can’t guard her at all !!!" a user wrote.

"I watched this game. She didn’t guard her by herself . SC triple teamed her all game," another tweeted.

Booker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the second-seeded Texas in the SEC Tournament final. Her teammates Taylor Jones and Rory Harmon scored 14 points each.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts scored a game-high 15 points, with nine rebounds and three assists for South Carolina. Tessa Johnson contributed with 14 points and one assist while Hall chipped in with two points and three rebounds.

Bree Hall explains why she took a pop at Madison Booker after South Carolina's SEC Tournament success

NCAA Women's Basketball: South Carolina star Bree Hall - Source: Imagn

In her postgame interview, Bree Hall spilled the beans on her trash-talking incident with Booker and said she was motivated to do well against Texas.

"I woke up with the mindset of 'I have to get her,'" Hall told The Greenville News. "I know after that game (on Feb. 9) (Booker) had said 'she can't f***ing guard me,' so I said that will be my motivation this game, I have to take that personally."

Hall and the Gamecocks have won the regular season title and the SEC Tournament this season. Now, South Carolina will swiftly turn its attention to defending its national title crown when the NCAA Tournament begins.

