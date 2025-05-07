Fans react as Bruce Pearl's assistant coach shares dreamy wedding snaps: "Obsessed with you two"

Auburn Tigers' Bruce Pearl's assistant coach, Mike Burgomaster, took a major step in his life. On Tuesday, the Tigers' social media team shared several photos taken during Burgomaster's wedding with his wife, Amy.
The post has since caught the attention of several fans and spectators, who are ecstatic to see a new chapter in the budding tactician's life.
College basketball fans and spectators reacted to the dreamy wedding snaps.
"BEST WEEKEND. OBSESSED WITH YOU TWO," one fan exclaimed with several emojis.
"It's great to be a Burgomaster!!," another fan claimed with a fire emoji.
"We love to see it!!!!!," another user asserted.
"My favorites! #itsgreattobeaburgomaster," a fan wrote with a red heart emoji.
Other users all over the comment section collectively sent out their congratulations to the Auburn assistant coach.
"Best wishes to you both!! Beautiful," one fan said.
"This makes me so happy!!! Congrats!!!!!," another fan commented.
"Congratulations! So happy for you both!," a fan posted.
The Tigers were knocked out of the 2025 NCAA Final Four. Burgomaster will now concentrate on assisting Auburn in its retooling for the 2025-2026 season, as the Tigers look to improve on their previous overall record of 32-6 and 15-3 in SEC play earlier this year.
Veteran forward Chris Moore celebrates Mike Burgomaster's wedding
Along with the various college basketball supporters and spectators, most notably the Auburn Tigers faithful, who publicly congratulated assistant coach Mike Burgomaster on his wedding, his own player Chris Moore spoke a few words for one of his mentors. Moore completed his college basketball career in the 2024–2025 season.
On his Instagram story on Tuesday, Moore reposted the same upload by the Tigers' social media team along with a heartfelt caption:
"You da man!!! @igburg."
Moore played all five years of his NCAA basketball career at Auburn, where Burgomaster worked as an assistant coach in three of those seasons. Moore averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game throughout his 152-game collegiate career.
