Fans react as BYU reportedly spends $3.5M on Rob Wright months away from AJ Dybantsa's arrival: "Watch them miss the tourney"

Talented point guard Rob Wright entered the transfer portal from the Baylor Bears on Monday. Wright had a sensational freshman season and was one of the top players in the portal.

On Wednesday, Wright committed to the BYU Cougars, where he will team up with the class of 2025 No. 1-ranked player, AJ Dybantsa, for the 2025-26 season under coach Kevin Young. According to recruitment analyst Grayson Grundhoefer on X, much like Dybantsa's commitment, the Cougars secured Wright's signing with a massive $3.5 million NIL offer.

Wright was heavily recruited by the Villanova Wildcats although he eventually chose to join the Cougars. He will fill the hole left by the departure of guard Egor Demin, who announced his entry into the transfer portal on Monday.

College basketball fans on Reddit had mixed reactions to Rob Wright joining the Cougars, with one posting:

"Watch them miss the tourney lol"

Some fans were fixated on the amount of money BYU spent on Wright.

"He’s very talented but damn that is a ton of money. BYU is a bank now," one wrote.

"This is unsustainable," another wrote.

"Need to start tariffing NIL deals," one wrote.

Rob Wright decision surprised Baylor

Rob Wright was a five-star recruit from Montverde Academy and displaced Duke Blue Devils transfer Jeremy Roach as Baylor's starting point guard for the 2024-2025 season, starring alongside VJ Edgecombe.

Wright averaged 11.5 points on 41.4% shooting from the floor and 35.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season. He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and was an honorable All-Big 12 team mention.

ESPN reporter Myron Medcalf revealed that Wright's decision to enter the transfer portal shocked the Baylor Bears who had planned to build their team around him next season.

"Baylor guard Robert Wright, an all-Big 12 honorable mention this season and a member of the league's all-freshman team, will enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Wright averaged 11.5 PPG and 4.2 APG this season," Medcalf tweeted.

"The team had been under the impression that Wright had planned to remain at Baylor before his surprising decision. The Bears said no to multiple elite players with the assumption that Wright had planned to stay, sources told ESPN."

The Cougars finished the season with a respectable 26-10 record, reaching the Big 12 Tournament semifinals and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Rob Wright is set to form one of the most lethal partnerships with the talented AJ Dybantsa for BYU next season.

