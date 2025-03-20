Fans react as Duke HC Jon Scheyer's High school resume resurfaces online: "Many from Illinois say he's one of the best they've ever seen"

Duke Blue Devils coach and Illinois native, Jon Scheyer, played high school basketball for Glenbrook North. There, he was nicknamed "Jewish Jordan" and led the Spartans to an Illinois High School Association Class AA state basketball championship in his junior year.

On Wednesday, X page SportsCenter NEXT shared the high school resume of Scheyer and it's safe to say it's filled with accolades.

Scheyer’s high school resume reads like a dream for any aspiring basketball player. Some of his most notable achievements include:

3,034 career points

32 PPG as a senior

21 points in 75 seconds

Gatorade State Player of the Year (2x)

All-State Selection (3x)

McDonald’s All-American (2006)

Jordan Brand All-American (2006)

Mr. Basketball (2006)

IHSA State Title (2005)

Peach Jam Title (2004)

Fans, particularly those from Illinois, were quick to express their admiration for Scheyer's high school legacy.

"Many from Illinois say he’s one of the best they’ve seen," one fan commented.

"He deserved player of the year in 2005 but 2006 was Patrick Beverley’s and they robbed him of it," another wrote.

"The 21 points in 75 seconds game really cemented his status as a baller," another added.

"Not a joke… dubbed the “Jewish Jordan” in high school before enrolling in the brotherhood," another said.

"There’s a reason Coach K recruits you," another added.

"Unbelievable in high school," another wrote.

Jon Scheyer's basketball career after high school

Jon Scheyer was recruited by Duke University, where he played under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski aka Coach K from 2006 to 2010. He led the program to the 2010 NCAA National Championship. He averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, earning First-Team All-ACC honors, in his final year.

However, he went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft. Scheyer played in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat but suffered an eye injury that derailed his NBA hopes.

He took his talents overseas, playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv (2011) and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2011-2012).

After retiring, Scheyer transitioned to coaching and joined Duke's coaching staff under Coach K in 2014. In 2021, he was promoted to Associate Head Coach.

After Krzyzewski’s retirement, Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach in 2022, and in his first season, led Duke to an ACC Tournament Championship in 2023.

