Fans react as Gators legend embraces Walter Clayton Jr post Florida's nerve-wrecking win vs Houston: "Al Horford passing the torch"

Walter Clayton Jr guided the Florida Gators to their third national championship as they triumphed over the Houston Cougars on Monday at the Alamodome in Texas. The Gators left it late to win the game 65-63 to lift their first NCAA title since 2007.

The young guard was held scoreless in the first half, but he did his part with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds and was composed even when the Gators were trailing late in the game.

After the game, former Florida star Al Horford shared an embrace with Clayton Jr following their triumph. Horford was one of the heroes of the famous Florida teams that won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Fans shared their excitement upon seeing the two Gator greats' interaction.

"Al Horford passing the torch to Walt. Legendary Stuff," a user reacted.

"From one legend to a future legend," another college hoops fan shared.

"Nobody reps the Gators like Al Horford," a fan expressed.

More fans hopped on to praise the former Florida star.

"Love Al!!! So glad he was able to be there," another netizen expressed.

"Horford is a legend! Clayton just made himself one. Good game Gators," a fan shared.

“See you in Boston next year!” - @Al_Horford, probably," another fan mused.

Former Florida superstar Al Horford showered praise on Walter Clayton Jr. for holding his nerves in the title clash

Following the buzzer, Al Horford was seen embracing Walter Clayton Jr. for delivering when it was needed the most in a closely fought title encounter. He later caught up with broadcaster John Fanta and shared how impressed he was with the young guard.

"He is such a smart player. He is a team player," Al Horford said. "He understood that they were gonna double him, he needed to get his guys some balls. So he had to pass early and then he took his moments late, scoring some big baskets."

"He is just a winner and he knows how to play. I know, I am going to play against him next year in the NBA. I am sure he will be playing in the NBA," Al Horford continued.

With only 11 points in the final, it was Walter Clayton Jr's lowest scoring game in the NCAA Tournament. But still he made his presence felt with some exceptional passing and also made a late surge to help the Gators lift their third national championship.

He also won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award for his exceptional performances in the run to the final.

