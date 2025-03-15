Fans reacted to Isaiah Evans’ comments following Duke’s win over UNC in the semifinal of the ACC tournament at Spectrum Center on Friday night. The Blue Devils secured a place in the ACC title game as they edged out the Tar Heels 74-71 in a thrilling encounter.

Ad

It was indeed a satisfying win for Duke, a view that Evans also shares. Speaking after the game, the 6-foot-6 guard said the win meant everything to him, especially as he now holds bragging rights over UNC.

“It means everything to me. You know I know everyone at home is watching, especially because of what I did last year, my senior year. So it just feels amazing,” Evans said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked how long Duke would hold the bragging rights, Evans said:

"yeah, a long time."

However, it appears Evans' remarks struck a nerve, as UNC fans fired back in the comments, with some criticizing his performance and noting he had a poor game.

“Be very careful young man you still got some more years at Duke so pump your brakes young fella! Y'all got Carolina this season!,” a fan said.

Ad

“Scrub had what 2 pts. Go brag to rj so he can show you some highlights of beating duke in the final 4. Also only about 2,500 points behind him,” another fan said.

“We did NOT WHIP @UNC_Basketball !!! WE lost a 24 POINT LEAD!!! We barely escaped and things could've been very different and only had bragging rights to beat them twice in regular season..Stay humble and focused #DukeVsUNC #ESPN #ACCTourney,” a fan echoed the same view.

Ad

However, some Duke fans backed Evans for his comments, saying he is a proper stand-up guy.

“He not lying," a fan said.

“far from a duke fan bro a stand up guy💯,” another fan said.

“Love this kid!!!” another fan said.

Isaiah Evans struggles as Duke holds off UNC without Cooper Flagg

Despite Duke’s win, Evans did not have a good game. The freshman recorded just two points, two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes of game time. So far this season, he is averaging 7.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists. However, despite Evans' poor night, the Blue Devils still managed to get the job done.

Ad

It was even more impressive, considering they had to do it without their star player Cooper Flaag, who is currently nursing an ankle injury.

The game itself was a rollercoaster as it looked like the Blue Devils would run away with it after taking a 45-24 lead in the first half. However, the Tar Heels mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, cutting Duke’s 24-point lead to one with just 4.1 seconds to go.

Ad

UNC then had the opportunity to take the lead as Ven-Allen Lubin had two free throw attempts. Lubin missed the first and the second one was not counted because teammate Jae’Lyn Withers moved into the lane too early.

That moment cost UNC a place in the ACC finals and potentially a spot in the NCAA tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here