Fans react as JuJu Watkins' teammate Dominique Darius enters transfer portal: "Girl go get a job", "You'll be missed queen"

JuJu Watkins' teammate at USC, Dominique Darius, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Darius spent the last two seasons, including this one, with the Trojans.

However, according to a report from On3, the 5-foot-11 combo guard has put other colleges on alert as she is seeking a new home.

Fans on X reacted to the news, with some finding the decision funny while others were genuinely sad.

“Girl go get a job,” a fan wrote.

“You’ll be missed queen 🥹💔,” another posted.

Meanwhile, other fans said they would miss Dominique Darius because of her vlogs.

"That’s fair. She never had an opportunity to play. I love watching her vlogs though 🫶🏾," a fan said.

“Randomly came across her vlogs on YT and been a fan of hers since. I wish she could’ve stayed till the end of the season because her & the rest of the USC girls are nothing but comedy. I hope she lands at a school that NEEDS her talents & she’s able to show them off,” a fan said.

“I wanna know where she’s going. I’ll miss the usc vlogs lol,” another posted.

“Former McDonald's All American right? Hasn't worked in either Cali school but hopefully she can play somewhere enough to show some pro potential tape,” another fan said.

Dominique Darius didn't get much game time at USC

Dominique Darius transferred from UCLA to USC ahead of the 2023-2024 season, but it has been a struggle for her since making the move. The Jacksonville native played just 19 games last season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists. She also redshirted this season, meaning she is not eligible for any honors.

In her absence, though, USC has done quite well. The Trojans only missed out on the Big Ten Tournament after losing to the Bruins in the championship game. However, they did finish first in their conference during the regular season and still have a chance to win the NCAA championship.

Should USC go all the way, Dominique Darius will not be eligible for a medal as she did not play a part for the team this season. It remains to be seen where she ends up in the offseason ahead of the start of another college basketball season.

