Fans react as Kelvin Sampson consoles crying Gonzaga player after Houston stuns Gonzaga in March Madness: "Golly g that s**ks"

The Gonzaga Bulldogs gave it a run, but in the end, Kelvin Sampson’s top-seeded Houston Cougars escaped with a close 81-76 victory to move into the Midwest Regional Semifinals on Saturday.

After the game, as coaches and players greeted each other, Zags guard Khaliff Battle couldn’t hold back the tears. Sampson showed empathy and sportsmanship and hugged the young player while giving some words of encouragement.

While Houston led for the entire game, Mark Few’s squad kept fighting back and made it a one-point game with 21 seconds remaining. After a couple of free throws by LJ Cryer, the Zags had one final chance to tie the game, but Battle’s 3-pointer attempt was blocked, adding to his frustration.

Fans reacted to the exchange between Kelvin Sampson and Khaliff Battle, expressing sympathy towards the player, who likely finished his college career with a 17-point, six-rebound performance.

"Golly g that s**ks," a fan said.

"Battle played his tail off!! He has improved every year of his college career." another fan responded.

"My heart broke for Khalif. Will always love that kid!" a fan wrote.

Of course, fans also had some words of appreciation for Sampson’s classy act. The Houston coach has a solid reputation in college basketball and moments like this reinforce that idea.

"That’s a heck of a coach!" one fan wrote.

"Coach Sampson is class personified. The type of coach that you know your son is a good hands when you send them off to his program." another fan said.

"Coach Kelvin Sampson is total class." a fan added.

Kelvin Sampson praises Mark Few, Gonzaga after second-round win

After the close win over the Zags on Saturday, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson expressed his admiration for Gonzaga coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs, who made it tough for the Cougars late in the game.

In an on-court interview after the game, Sampson was complimentary of his team’s opponent.

“Let’s stop and congratulate Mark Few and Gonzaga for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve been such a shining light for basketball programs and basketball coaches for a long, long time. There’s nobody I respect more than Mark Few and there’s not a basketball program I respect more than Gonzaga,” Kelvin Sampson said.

LJ Cryer exploded for the Cougars with 30 points and went 6-for-11 from 3-point range. J'Wan Roberts added 18 points, while Joseph Tugler led the team with 11 boards.

Houston will now face the fourth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16. Purdue, last season’s runner-up, defeated McNeese State earlier on Saturday by a score of 76-62.

