Fans react as Kevin Willard gets booed at Maryland's Sweet 16 send-off for March Madness: "Who are these nerds high fiving him?"

Kevin Williard led the Maryland Terrapins to arguably its best season in the last decade but it could be the end of his tenure. The coach is reportedly getting ready to sign with the Villanova Wildcats to become their new coach.

The Terrapins were in the Sweet 16 as they faced the top-seeded Florida Gators. Willard was entering the arena ahead of the game and was greeted by the Terrapin faithful with a chorus of boos.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) discussed their displeasure with the situation.

"Who are these nerds high fiving him???" one fan wrote.

"Even if there was a 5% chance of him staying, he definitely shouldn't now. Maryland fans would be right to hate him after the season ends and he leaves, but to openly do it before first Sweet 16 in a million years - which he led you to- is insane. (It does just sound like one guy booing, but the people in the replies under the tweet are reinforcing the sentiment)" one person posted.

"That doesn't really help us," another fan commented.

Here are a few more comments from fans:

"There ya guys go. Best season in a decade is done and this is how y’all went out lmao. Not a single one of these people would know how to handle the situation he got placed in and would end up looking just the same if not worse," a user wrote.

"If Willard goes to Villanova, his chaotic departure will be seen as one of the most obnoxious and cynical acts committed by a college coach ever...with a scoop of treachery. It's obviously apparent that he has no problem leaving his players high & dry. Shameful," another person wrote.

The Maryland Terrapins' season ended at the hands of the Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 87-71.

Kevin Willard comments about the Villanova job

It was rumored throughout Thursday that coach Kevin Willard would be leaving the Maryland Terrapins for the Villanova Wildcats open job. However, during the postgame press conference after the Sweet 16 clash against the Florida Gators, Willard opened up and said he does not know what the future holds right now.

"I don't know what I'm doing. I haven't talked to my agent. I haven't talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was gonna just focus on this team, and that's all I've done. So, I haven't talked to anybody," he said (per USA Today).

There are a lot of different scenarios that can play out with one being Willard leaving for Villanova. There is also a chance this is just a power play to get a better contract with Maryland. Willard has been the coach at Maryland for three years and has a 65-38 overall record with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in his tenure.

