Fans react as lucky Texas Tech fan celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after making tough golf shot in Houston game: "You won't see a better putt"

March Madness is just around the corner, and the whole country's attention is on college basketball. As Selection Sunday approaches, big celebrities have started supporting their favorite teams. On Feb 24, in the game between #4 ranked Cougars and #10 ranked Red Raiders, Texas-born Patrick Mahomes stepped out to watch the Big 12 conference-deciding game.

During a commercial break, a Texas Tech fan was chosen from the stands to attempt a very tough putt across the whole basketball court. To the shock of almost everyone in the crowd, the lucky fan ended up making the putt. In celebration of making the tough shot, the fan ran towards Patrick Mahomes.

To the fan's delight, Mahomes also jumped with him in celebration as the Kansas City Chiefs QB was equally stunned and happy to see the man making the shot. While Texas Tech lost this game to Houston (61-69), this moment was a highlight for the Texas Tech fan. Other college hoops fans took to social media to react to this incident.

Patrick Mahomes reacts from the sidelines during Texas Tech vs Houston [NCAA Basketball: Houston at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn]

Some were happy for the Texas Tech fan, some were worried about Mahomes' health but mostly the fans loved what they saw. Even the broadcast commentator predicted that the Chiefs would be worried about Patrick Mahomes' health.

"Im sure the Chiefs were a little nervous when Patrick left his feet right there," said the broadcaster.

"You won't ever see a better putt," said one fan on X.

"Live look at the Chiefs," said another fan on X

"That’s stupid. He could have hurt Mahomes with that bump.," said another fan on X.

"One of the only shots that did go in tonight," said an X user.

"Mahomes was on the court several times. Sit down man," said another X user.

"Shut that down Veach," said a concerned X user.

"Love to see my QB having fun," said a Kansas City fan on X.

Why was Patrick Mahomes at the Texas Tech vs Houston game?

On a date night with wife Brittany, Patrick Mahomes donned a Texas Tech t-shirt and went to watch the Houston game because he is an alumnus of Texas Tech University. Mahomes attended Texas Tech for three years before he was drafted as the 10th pick in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes received the Ring of Honor from Texas Tech in 2022. [NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn]

While Mahomes may have eventually returned home on the losing side, he certainly enjoyed this shot from the fan. Mahomes himself is a major golf enthusiast. During his free time, Mahomes loves playing Golf. In June of 2023, Mahomes partnered up with Travis Kelce to beat Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 3-2 at a golf challenge.

Therefore, while Texas Tech lost to Houston, Mahomes put a cherry on top of the Texas Tech fan's highlight of the night.

