Fans react as Seth Trimble doesn't celebrate in North Carolina March Madness video amid controversy: "Mamba mentality" "The program fell so hard"

The North Carolina Tar Heels made the NCAA Tournament by a whisker on Selection Sunday after an underwhelming season (22-13 overall, 13-7 ACC). Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunningham being the chairman of the NCAA Selection Committee has made their inclusion even more controversial.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to North Carolina squeaking into the Big Dance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans chose to focus on UNC guard Seth Trimble not celebrating with the rest of the team.

"Seth is on his Mamba Mentality. Job’s not finished! We see you. Let’s get to work!" one fan tweeted.

"Seth is so locked in," another fan tweeted.

"Seth Trimble locked in i expect bro to drop serious buckets on SDSU," another tweeted.

Ad

North Carolina March Madness resume trashed

During a Monday segment of "Pardon My Take," CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein was livid when discussing the Tar Heels making the NCAA Tournament despite their shaky resume.

"This is one of the biggest miscarriages of justice that I have ever seen in all my years covering college basketball," Rothstein said. "And when you think right now about what the criteria is to get teams into the NCAA Tournament, at the end of the day, what is always going to usurp everything is, 'Who did you play?' and 'Where did you play them?' and 'Did you win?'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tar Heels made the 68-team tournament despite only having one Quad 1 win versus opponents in the bubble like the West Virginia Mountaineers, who had six Quad 1 wins, and the Indiana Hoosiers, who had four Quad 1 wins.

Rothstein broke down the reasons those two teams deserved to be in the field over the Tar Heels.

"North Carolina was 1-12 against Quad 1 opponents," Rothstein said. "When you look at some of the teams that were left out of the bracket, the two that I'm looking at specifically are West Virginia and Indiana. And remember, with North Carolina's resume, they had a Quad 3 defeat on its resume. Which Indiana, which was left out of the tournament in favor of UNC, did not have.

Ad

"Indiana won a road game at Michigan State in East Lansing. What about West Virginia? The miscarriage of justice continues. They went to Allen Fieldhouse and beat Kansas, beat Iowa State at home, a three-seed. On a neutral court, beat Arizona State and beat Gonzaga."

Despite the furor surrounding their participation, the North Carolina Tar Heels will start their Big Dance journey with a First Four clash against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday evening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here