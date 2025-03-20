Fans react to Tennessee Tech's adorable gesture for South Carolina HC Dawn Staley's dog: "This is really what March Madness is about"

As Dawn Staley's team prepares for Saturday's matchup against the No. 16 Tennessee Tech, the Golden Eagles planned a warm gesture for the defending champions. The program posted a nameplate for Staley's dog - Champ alongside a "Dolly+Dean" sign for the school's pets.

The post by TTU implied the message was written by Dolly and Dean specifically for Champ, making it more heartwarming.

"Champ, We have you covered for Thursday’s press conference…. Nameplate is on its way to Columbia with our mom! Wings Up, Dolly & Dean @kimrosamond @dawnstaley @GamecockWBB," the post read.

Fans reacted to the Golden Eagles' gesture in the comment section.

"this is so darn paw-some. 🥹🐾," a fan wrote.

"So cute and such a wonderful thing to do. Welcome to Columbia!" another user commented.

"This is really what March Madness is about," another fan added.

More fans joined in to appreciate Tennessee Tech's gesture for Dawn Staley:

"This so awesome. Safe travels for you, your puppers and team," a fan commented.

"OMgoodness Dolly and Dean are so precious❣️ That’s awesome coach🥰 I’m sure Champ appreciates it," a user wrote.

Staley thanked the Golden Eagles' efforts and promised that Champ will be in the building on game day.

"Thank you my fur friends…. @ChampStaley will be in the building and will be front and center behind his nameplate! Good lookin’🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾," she commented.

What is the origin story behind Tennessee Tech's gift for Dawn Staley and Champ?

Tennessee Tech's post comes nearly a year after Dawn Staley attended a press conference with Champ. The black and grey Havanese has garnered quite a fan following ever since Staley added him to her family in 2017 - after winning her first NCAA title, hence the name.

In the signifying scenario, Staley placed the dog on the table and hilariously said that Champ would not be taking questions until he got a nameplate of his own.

"He said until he gets a nameplate he's not answering any question," she said.

Saturday will be the first modern-day matchup between Dawn Staley and Tennessee Tech. The last time South Carolina and the Golden Eagles met was in 1989.

