Fans think Azzi Fudd's father has taken over her social media after latest WNBA draft post: "Tim Fudd, is that you?"

Azzi Fudd capped off her sensational campaign by cutting the net with her UConn Huskies teammates after winning the NCAA title over South Carolina. The 22-year-old also won the 'Most Outstanding Player' award of the NCAA Tournament.

Fudd has been grabbing headlines following her exceptional run with the Huskies. She will be returning to UConn next season to lead the pack under Geno Auriemma.

One of her posts on X has gone viral among the college hoops fans as they felt her father, Tim Fudd had taken over her account. It was a reaction to former NBA All-Star Michael Redd's post, where he highlighted the upcoming NBA games for the next 48 hours followed by the excitement around the 2025 WNBA draft.

"Tim Fudd is this you sir?" a fan wrote.

"Tim we know this is you," another user reacted.

"Mr Fudd you CANNOT fool me," a college hoops fan shared.

"Do my eyes deceive me," another netizen described.

"This FORSURE Tim," a fan said.

"k Who ACTUALLY running this account," a user shared.

The reaction in question from Azzi Fudd came after Michael Redd used her famous one-liner, 'Fudd Around and Find Out' which is used by her followers to highlight her talent as a player. Hence, Fudd playfully reacted to the post with that one-liner.

Azzi Fudd will be returning to UConn to defend NCAA title

Azzi Fudd recently appeared on the Good Morning America show where she was asked about her decision to return to UConn next year and forego the WNBA draft. The young guard truly believes that the girls can defend their title next season with her being a centerpiece in Geno Auriemma's plans.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

"Specially after this season, I am excited than ever, to get another opportunity with this team. We're gonna be great but it's another year of learning from these coaches, another year of developing and getting myself better for the WNBA. Hopefully run it back," Azzi Fudd responded.

Fudd had a sensational year with the Huskies and guided them to their 12th national championship. Her next target will be to take up a bigger role in this team with Paige Bueckers' leaving for WNBA.

