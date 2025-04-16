"Fastest week of my entire life": Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles opens up on forgoing WNBA Draft in favor of transfer portal move

Former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles sat down with three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report.

Ad

Early in the YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, Miles opened up about the hectic decision to postpone her WNBA entry and continue playing on the Division I level.

"It's been crazy, fastest week of my entire life, I had to decide in 48 hours - my future and whether I wanted to go to draft or stay another year," she said (at 0:28).

Ad

Trending

"But ultimately, I was just listening to my body and needed some extra time before I turned pro and I decided that a best fit for me would be TCU. So, I'm really excited to go down there with Coach Campbell."

Olivia Miles shared that many responsibilities were forced on her plate abruptly at Notre Dame, which prevented her from building her leadership naturally.

Ad

"My sophomore year, I went down with an injury, sat my junior year and then came back my senior year and they were like, 'Okay, you're a captain.' So it was a quick adjustment for me and I didn't feel like I had enough time to build my leadership skills as well as I wanted to."

Ad

Ad

Miles surprised the college basketball world on March 31 by entering the transfer portal. She chose the TCU Horned Frogs a week later, fresh off their best NCAA tournament run.

Candace Parker said Olivia Miles is already WNBA-ready

A major reason for Olivia Miles' absence from the 2025 WNBA draft was her pursuit to build pro skills and habits. However, Candace Parker believes that the dynamic guard is already developed enough for the big league.

Ad

"My favorite player to watch in college basketball is Olivia Miles," Parker said while interviewing with B/R W Sports. "I think she is the one player that's gonna really surprise a lot of people at the next level because her game is just WNBA ready. The way she moves, she plays, the way she makes people around her better."

Ad

Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in the 2024-25 season while shooting 48.3% overall and 40.6% from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here