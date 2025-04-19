"Fede Two Time will be missed": Fans react as Grant McCasland's Texas Tech loses Federiko Federiko to transfer portal

Federiko Federiko entered the transfer portal after one season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, reports confirmed on Friday. Federiko will look to play his fifth year of college basketball next season, but his destination has yet to be announced.

When it was reported that he was leaving Grant McCasland's Texas Tech, some fans on social media got emotional with their farewell messages.

"Fede Two Time will be missed #RRFL," one fan tweeted.

"Wish you were staying, Fede." a fan commented.

Some also wished Federiko the best for the next phase of his career.

"Hate it, but he deserves to go somewhere to get more playing time," a fan wrote.

"Its unfortunate but he just hasnt found the right education program with the proper major that fits his interests. Wishing him the best and hope he finds the proper school to elevate his studies," one fan said.

"My guy. You could tell this guy loved playing for Tech. Will never forget his impact in the tournament. Plays with so much heart," another fan tweeted.

Federiko started his college career at Northern Oklahoma in 2021. He played one season with the public community college before transferring to Pittsburgh in 2022.

Federiko spent two years with the Panthers before transferring to Texas Tech in 2024.

Federiko Federiko helped Texas Tech reach the Elite Eight in his only season with the program

NCAA Basketball: Federiko Federiko in action for Texas Tech - Source: Imagn

Federiko Federiko helped Texas Tech qualify for the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Red Raiders lost to eventual national champion Florida, but had a strong run in March Madness.

Federiko averaged 5.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game across 25 appearances. He was mainly used as JT Toppin's primary backup and did a solid job whenever called upon.

Federiko has one year of college eligibility left, and it will be interesting to see where he plays next season.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

