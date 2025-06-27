"Feel like I built the energy back": Kiyan Anthony opens up on bringing back Carmelo Anthony-like hype back to Syracuse games

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, followed in his father's footsteps by signing for the Syracuse Orange. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will commence his collegiate career after finishing his high school career at Long Island Lutheran.

Ad

The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Dylan Harper, accompanied the father-son duo on the "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast. Haper talked about his NBA expectations, and Kiyan Anthony discussed continuing his father's legacy at Syracuse. The video was posted on YouTube on Thursday.

"Like past few years, they haven't really been winning, so I feel like the fans is kind of like swaying away from it, like games not as packed no more, energy not there no more," Kiyan said (Timestamp: 40:56 onwards).

Ad

Trending

"So when I went to the game—even when I was a senior in high school—when I went to the game they played Wake Forest, I feel like I brought the energy back. Like all the fans was happy,"

Ad

He continued to talk about wanting to win games and taking the game to another level.

"So now that I'mbable to get on the court, I feel like I gotta take it to another level, like bring everybody back. Cuz Syracuse, at the end of the day, when you talk about college, that’s one of the schools," Kiyan said. (Timestamp: 41:12 onwards).

Ad

"So the past few years people been forgetting that. So I feel like I gotta go in there and just bring it back. Not only me, but as a team, as a coaching staff, 'cause people are kind of on edge about what we're doing. We gotta start winning games. So I feel like that’s what I want to do."

Ad

Why did Kiyan Anthony choose Syracuse?

Kiyan Anthony is ranked No. 33 nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York, according to On3's Industry Rankings. He received offers from many programs, including Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Providence Friars.

However, he signed for Syracuse on Nov. 15. While talking to ESPN, Anthony talked about the relationship with the Syracuse staff.

Ad

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony said. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family.

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here