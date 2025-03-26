"Feel sorry for the other team": Azzi Fudd makes her feelings known on Paige Bueckers' scoring prowess following second-round win

Among the UConn’s key moments, none were more impressive than Paige Bueckers’ strong performance in their March 24 victory against South Dakota.

Ad

The star guard delivered a 34-point effort, tying her NCAA career-high while shooting an efficient 14-of-21 from the field, she also contributed 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds making a strong statement on the court.

Following the game, Azzi Fudd, who has announced her decision to return to UConn for another season instead of entering the 2025 WNBA draft, reflected on the win and individual performances and offered high praise for Paige Bueckers.

"It's incredible to watch, but you almost feel sorry for the other team because, you know, when Paige is locked in, there's nothing you can do to stop her," Fudd said

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It doesn't matter what shots she takes; the ball is gonna go in. When I was on the bench, getting to watch most of it, that was fun to get to watch and see what she does. And she makes it look so easy," Fudd added.

"We have all the trust in the world in her, so I just got to sit back and enjoy the Paige show."

Ad

Farewell for Paige Bueckers: What’s next for UConn?

Paige Bueckers shared a heartfelt message as she addressed the crowd postgame Monday, which marked her last home game as a senior this season.

"I've had the time of my life here, It’s been the five years I dreamt of as a kid. I can't thank you enough, we can't thank you enough for all the support. Thank you for making this a second home, best supporters in the country. Thank you for this season, for everything…We love you, I love you. This will always be home. And we'd love to see you in Spokane but thank you for everything."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After securing wins in their first two games, the Huskies women's basketball team has been on a roll in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies are set to face a tough challenge in the Sweet 16 as they take on the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the regional semifinal on Saturday, March 29, at the Spokane Arena, Washington.

Unlike their previous matchups, the Sooners will require the Huskies to be at their best. With the UConn men’s team falling short of a historic three-peat, Paige Bueckers, Fudd, and their teammates are now focused on bringing an NCAA title back to Storrs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here