Haley Cavinder and fiancé Jake Ferguson continue giving fans glimpses of life as an engaged couple on social media. Cavinder shared a TikTok video on Saturday lip-syncing and acting out the lyrics to a song with Ferguson.

She wore a jean outfit and Ferguson wore a black shirt with a pair of jeans and a cowboy hat ahead of the 2025 PBR Finals, from May 8-11. In the video, Cavinder pulled Ferguson into the camera frame as she held him close.

Fans were quick to react in the comment section as they gushed over the video of the adorable couple. Some fans expressed their support for Ferguson as another fan complimented the duo’s relationship.

“Ferg is da man 💙” a fan commented.

“Tell Fergy he’s having a breakout season,” another fan said.

Other fans continued to express their admiration in the comment section as they appreciated Cavinder’s dress, and another fan appreciated the duo’s relationship.

“Love your Jean outfit 😍,” a fan said

“Love your dress so much,” another fan commented.

“You two are awesome and look to be meant to be together forever,” another fan said.

Jake Ferguson’s fianceé Haley Cavinder expands business with twin Hanna

In an interview with Raising Canes' founder Todd Graves on May 6, Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared how they’ve always focused on the bigger picture. Their success, they said, came from thinking beyond the present moment.

In 2023, Todd Graves opened a new location in Miami, Florida and collaborated with the twins. Already popular figures in the city from their time playing for the University of Miami, the Cavinder twins helped promote the launch. The partnership grew with the twins featured in Graves' business-focused video series, "The Playbook."

“Growing up, our dad embedded into us at a very young age that it’s not a four-year plan. It’s a 40-year plan,” Haley said. “Save your money and invest it. And that’s always stayed with Hanna and me.”

Through "The Playbook," Graves explored the twins' approach to success both on and off the court. He unveiled the discipline, structure and ambition that shaped them during their college basketball days and how those habits have translated into their business ventures.

“We never touched our money with any NIL deal,” Haley explained. “The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So talk to us when we’re 40.”

After finishing their college eligibility, the Cavinders launched an app called TWOgether. Focused on fitness, nutrition and empowerment, the platform was designed for young women navigating the evolving world of athletics.

The app reflected the twins’ journey and aimed to help the next generation of female athletes take charge of their health and performance.

