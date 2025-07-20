"Fight like sisters but also have each other's back": Paige Buckers' former teammate Sarah Strong on the culture at UConn 

UConn power forward Sarah Strong described the Huskies' culture as that of a family where they fight like sisters and have each other's backs.

Strong made her description in the latest episode of "Hoopin" with NBC Sports Boston reporter Kayla Burton. The 6-foot-2 forward made it clear that she had a fun time with her teammates, including current Dallas Wings' star Paige Bueckers and senior UConn guard Azzi Fudd, and the atmosphere in Storrs was amazing.

That bonding through social media and other team-building activities developed the togetherness and family spirit within the team, where they count on each other in both good times and hard times.

"We kind of fight like sisters, but like we also like have each other's back," Strong said (Timestamp: 11:30). "So, it's just really great like family circle thing."

The do-it-all Strong also disclosed she didn't have any particular role during her freshman year last season. That may have benefited the former top high school prospect to become an all-around presence and contributor in UConn's championship campaign.

"I would say my role ... I don't really know. Like I just kind of do what they tell me," she said (Timestamp 10:10). "Like if he (UConn coach Geno Auriemma) needs me to set a screen and roll, I'm going to roll. If he needs me to sit in the corner and shoot, I'll sit in the corner and shoot."

In the last three games of the NCAA Tournament, the forward averaged 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. She gave UConn an all-around threat that No. 1 seeds USC, UCLA and South Carolina couldn't stop en route to the title.

Sarah Strong's role next season moves up a notch after Paige Bueckers' departure

UConn will be without longtime guard Paige Bueckers in the 2025-26 season after exhausting her collegiate eligibility. That would mean the returnees, led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, are expected to step up as leaders for the Huskies team that will defend the national championship.

The wide-bodied forward was the team's workhorse and enjoyed her role playing behind Fudd and Bueckers. She was the Huskies' most efficient player last season, finishing second in points and assists and topping the rebounds, steals and blocks departments, team-wise.

Strong will likely form a solid frontline combination with Egyptian center Jana El Alfy and Ireland-born post operator Gandy Malou-Mamel. But she can extend her range, knocking down shots from deep with ease.

The Huskies' bigs will also have an additional body this season with the return of 6-foot-2 forward Ayanna Patterson from injury.

UConn's progress this season would depend on how Sarah Strong performs alongside Azzi Fudd as the team's top leaders. If Strong continues to prosper as an all-around machine amid Fudd's sniping abilities, the Huskies have a big chance of successfully defending the crown.

