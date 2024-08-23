"First coach to own it, serve time, move on": UWGB HC Doug Gottlieb reacts to Iowa's Kirk Ferentz post-suspension message 

Sports broadcaster and first-time college basketball coach Doug Gottlieb reacted to the news of Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz's one-game suspension. Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr were found guilty of a recruiting violation in late 2022 and the school handed him the penalty. They are suspended for the program's season opener.

Green Bay coach Gottlieb shared on X a clipping from the Iowa coach's press conference on Thursday and wrote:

"Gotta be the first coach to own it, serve time, move on."

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the video, Kirk Ferentz is addressing a question about the recruiting violation.

"I will say this, I think there's some unique circumstances surrounding this particular case. The bottom line is it was impermissible contact. That's what the investigation is about. The facts are the facts, and there's a line. And I crossed that line," Ferentz said.

"I made a bad error in judgment, and I'm just going to take ownership. I'm not lumping it with anything else. To me, this whole issue is about a decision I made that's unfortunate. We just want to address it and move forward."

The suspension will begin on Aug 31, ahead of Iowa's season opener against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium. Co-defensive coordinator Seth Wallace will serve as interim head coach.

Doug Gottlieb shares his plans for his debut as the college coach of Wisconsin Green Bay

When Doug Gottlieb was announced as Green Bay's coach in May, many fans were shocked, since he did not have any previous coaching experience. On his Aug. 19 radio show, Gottlieb shared his plans for the team.

“I have a really, really young, inexperienced team, so I feel like we’re going to be damn good by the end of the year, and we’re building something, because I want to build a program to where I don’t have to, every year, fix it and rebuild it and tinker with it,” Gottlieb said (via Barrett Media).

“I just want to add to [it] every season. With radio, it’s perception based. I just wish there was a scoreboard that [indicated], ‘Hey, we won today. We won the next day.’”

Doug Gottlieb also added that his experience as a broadcaster hosting NCAA D-I coaches on his show will help him with his strategies for his first season.

What are your predictions for Gottlieb's upcoming season? And what do you think of Kirk Ferentz's suspension? Let us know in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here