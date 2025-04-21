Five-star prospect Nate Ament evokes Kevin Durant comparison following commitment to Rick Barnes' Tennessee

Five-star prospect Nate Ament sees himself as a young Kevin Durant being taught by Rick Barnes in Tennessee.
The 6-foot-10 wing announced his commitment to play with Tennessee on the knowledge that Barnes developed Durant into a great one-and-done player when he was in Texas.
"Coach (Rick) Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player," Ament told ESPN. "He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy for his program. I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me."
The Manassas, Virginia native believes the Volunteers' coaching staff would help him get to the next stage of his career. Ament, who chose Tennessee over Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisville, admitted he had to bide his time to decide to ensure he picked the right team.
"I could have gone to any of the five finalists. Or even to schools outside the finalists. Ultimately, I felt like this was the best place for me and my family, and the coaching staff was the best fit for me," he said.
Ament, who helped Highland High School win the VISAA Division I Championship, studied the finalists' rosters for next season to check if he fits in with his future teammates. He also studied the coaching staff and their team goals.
NBA scouts are high on Ament's upside and overall talent. The wing has the skills of a guard and can defend on all levels.
Nate Ament believes Tennessee is ready to contend for the national championship
Nate Ament believed Tennessee has the tools to contend for the national championship next season with a mix of talented players from the transfer portal and returners from last season.
The Volunteers will have frontcourt players Felix Okpara, J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips back for the 2025-26 season and Rick Barnes was also fortunate to secure the commitments of point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and big man Jaylen Carey from the transfer portal.
"The coaches told me they plan to use me as an offensive weapon and then develop my defensive side," Ament said. They don't assign me a position. They joke about it, but they see me as just a player. I can do everything on both ends of the floor."
Nate Ament admitted he was amazed at how his 18-month journey unfolded. He noted that it all boiled down to his confidence and belief in becoming one of the best players in the country.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here