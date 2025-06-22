Five-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards shares snaps from Milan vacation with 'Toby' [IN PICS]

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards gave fans a sneak peek of how she enjoyed her summer vacation in Milan, Italy. Edwards came off a successful outing at the Overtime Select Takeover event, where she played the role of an assistant coach to USC star JuJu Watkins.

Ad

On Saturday, the 6-foot-3 forward shared several Instagram snaps, which showed her touring Milan. One of the snaps showed her holding her plushie, which she named Toby.

Toby was wearing a black head bonnet as Edwards held it while sitting in front of a magnificent building.

"Feels like summer ✨," Edwards captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Edwards is regarded as one of the nation's top 2026 girls basketball prospects, after spending the last two seasons at Issaquah-based Elite Prep. She also made her Overtime Select debut last year, where she averaged 13 points and seven rebounds on 60% shooting from the field in 24 minutes per game for YRE.

This year, she returned to the event as an assistant, helping Team JuJu to an impressive 80-64 win over Flau'jae Johnson's Team Flau'jae at the Army National Guard Next Up 5s in Atlanta.

Ad

Oliviyah Edwards has yet to commit to a college program

Known for her combative abilities on the court, Oliviyah Edwards has risen to become one of the most coveted players in the class of 2026 for college women's basketball programs.

Ranked fourth in the nation according to ESPN, Edwards has scholarship offers from nearly every NCAA Division I women's basketball powerhouse.

Last summer, she named her top 10 programs, including Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Washington. However, the Atlanta-born forward revealed she was not ready to make her final decision yet.

Ad

"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Edwards said per Sports Illustrated. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer."

For now, "Big Oh" as she is fondly called, is focused on having fun and being able to give her teammates a good experience. She is also not in a hurry to earn national recognition, including a McDonald's All-American Game nod. Instead, her aim remained to focus on improving her game and preparing herself for college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here