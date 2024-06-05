“Flau cannot dance bruh”: Fans troll LSU star Flau’jae Johnson’s effort to copy Aneesah Morrow’s TikTok dance steps

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow came together for a TikTok dance that has left fans in splits. On Tuesday, Johnson posted a behind-the-scenes video of her and Morrow recording the dance in the LSU locker room.

Despite the initial practice, Johnson struggled to finish the dance the first few times before nailing it on the third try. Through all the re-attempts, Aneesah Morrow patiently repeated the instructions till her partner got it.

Here is the video:

Fans in the comments joked about Johnson's dance skill, as one wrote:

"Flau cannot dance bruh😂😂😂😂 " one fan said.

Here are more reactions from fans:

"Just can’t dance it’s ok your talents is everywhere else 😂😂😂" another fan commented.

"Can't dance, cuz she got da Whole City on her back! Give her a break!😂" a fan added.

"4 ain’t beating da dancing allegations 😂😂😭😭" another fan chimed in.

"omg & i thought i couldn’t dance" one fan wrote.

One fan added about Aneesah Morrow being a good teacher.

"Nees was a good teacher" another fan added.

Fan reactions for the video (Credit: Instagram/flaujae)

Later in the video, Flau'jae also gave a short tour of her locker. The Tigers are back in the gym practicing for their next season as they try to avenge their disappointing end to the 2024 season.

Flau'jae Johnson on balancing basketball and music career

Despite having a busy basketball schedule, Flau'jae Johnson has an equally thriving music career. The rapper is preparing for her debut EP, 'Best of Both Worlds', set to be released this month. It will feature nine songs and is rumored to include a collaboration song with Lil Wayne.

Johnson released a song, AMF, featuring NLE Choppa, during March Madness. Speaking on the importance of balancing both, she said:

“I’ve been focused. I’ve been in the gym. I’ve been locked in. Every day I’m in the gym putting up reps, every day," Johnson said. "Because I know people are going to discredit me because I rap and I hoop, so I know I got to go extra hard. So that’s what I do, I be in the gym.”

In a recent interview with the "Ebro in the Morning" podcast, Flau'jae Johnson shared that she could never pick between the two as both sides of her are important.

"Honestly, I always say this, and it sounds kinda crazy, but I can't choose because that's what makes me special," Johnson said. "I feel like that's what makes my story iconic because I'm able to perform at a high level, doing both things that I do.

"When I drop my project, 'Best of Both Worlds', people are going to really understand like, 'OK, I see what's going on.'"

What do you think of Flau'jae Johnson balancing two different careers while still in college? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

