Flau'jae Johnson advocates for LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams after inclusion in finalists of prestigious award

LSU Tigers Women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has been nominated for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. This award is given to the best shooting guard in women's collegiate basketball.

Johnson is one of the top stars in women's basketball, so it is expected that she would be nominated for an award like this.

However, Johnson has taken to Instagram to praise one of her teammates and expressed that they should be nominated for the award as well.

"Wow, this is crazy. 12 should be on this too tho"

Picture Source: Flaujae (Instagram)

Johnson thinks that Mikaylah Williams should also be nominated for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The sophomore has had a strong start to the season, averaging 17 points per game. Her highest point total so far this year was 37 points, which she scored against the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 31.

Trending

Performances like this have given Williams praise not only from her teammates but also from LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey.

"A winner." coach Mulkey said. "She's strong. That rim was big as an ocean tonight for her. I just think she's a baller.”

Williams is likely to take over the star player role at LSU from Flau'jae Johnson in the future, much like she did from Angel Reese. For now, she may have to be in Johnson's shadow, a situation that the star player does not agree with.

Flau'Jae Johnson is shortlisted for another award

Unlike Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson was nominated for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award shortlist among 49 other women. However, this is not the only award shortlist that Johnson has made this week. On Monday, it was announced that Johnson had made the Creative Collective's 2025 Creative Class in the Entertainment category.

The purpose of these awards is to celebrate Black creativity in the arts, music and industries that require innovation (eg: the technology sector)

In addition to being a star basketball player for the LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson is a talented rapper. Her music and on-court actions require a lot of creativity, which is why she has been shortlisted in the Entertainment and Arts category. She has pursued her rap career since she was 13 years old, appearing on "The Rap Game."

A year later, she appeared on America's Got Talent. However, it is only now that she is making a significant impact in the industry and has worked with numerous big names, such as Lil Wayne.

Johnson does this alongside being a key part of the LSU Tigers basketball team, which only underscores how resourceful and creative she is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here