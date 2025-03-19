Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow injury update: Kim Mulkey provides promising status for star LSU duo

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey shared positive injury updates on Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow ahead of their March Madness run. The two LSU stars are on course to play in the NCAA Tournament amid concerns about their availability, as per Mulkey.

Ad

On Tuesday, Mulkey spoke to 104.5 ESPN about Johnson and Morrow's injuries, confirming that both returned to training this week.

"We had the selection show on Sunday night, and we did not practice Sunday," Mulkey said (1:57). "Yesterday, we were back on the floor with Flau'Jae and Morrow so that was all great to see. But you don't play tomorrow, you play until Saturday. And then if you win, you play Monday. So, you kinda space things out."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Johnson is sidelined with a shin inflammation and hasn't played for the Tigers since their loss to Alabama on Feb. 27. Meanwhile, Morrow is nursing a mid-foot sprain that she suffered in LSU's loss to Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

However, since both Johnson and Morrow are expected to play in March Madness, the Tigers will target a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, with one eye on the national championship.

Ad

Johnson averages 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season, while Morrow averages 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Johnson previously won the national title with LSU in 2023 and will look to repeat that feat this season. Morrow, on the other hand, is in her second season with the Tigers, having previously played two seasons at DePaul.

Kim Mulkey's LSU face San Diego State in opening game of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey's No. 3 seeded LSU face No. 14-ranked San Diego State in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game tips off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (28-5) are the favorites to win this game and advance to the next round. The Aztecs (25-9) made it to March Madness after winning the Mountain West Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here