Flau’jae Johnson congratulates JuJu Watkins’ team with snaps and sweet caption for Overtime Select weekend

Flau'jae Johnson got over a disappointing outing during the Overtime Select Takeover to post about her experience at the event on Instagram. Team Flau'jae went head-to-head against JuJu Watkins' Team JuJu on June 7.

On Monday, Johnson posted photos of herself from the event. She also thanked Overtime for the weekend and congratulated Team JuJu, which won the intense matchup.

"It’s always fun coaching these elite girls ! Thank you @overtime for this dope experience. I’m so glad to be apart of @overtimeselect !! @overtimewbb #retired #stillmad #terriblerefs 💔 Congratulations to team juju…." Johnson wrote.

With Johnson and Watkins leading the charge for their teams, the game was a highly competitive one. However, Johnson's outburst at the referees at what she thought was a bad call became one of its highlights. Watkins asked for a technical foul on Johnson for her outburst.

Team JuJu finished with a 5-1 win. Following the game, Johnson announced her retirement from coaching, while telling Overtime to do better with selecting its referees.

Flau'jae Johnson invited for AmeriCup Team Trials

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson added another major milestone as she earned an invite to the AmeriCup Team Trials. Johnson was among the 21 players expected to participate on Monday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Committee, I am proud to announce a talented group of 21 athletes who will compete for their place on the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team,” USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee chair Cori Close said on June 9.

“About half of these young women have already claimed a gold medal with USA Basketball, so they bring great international experience with them. They are sure to be fierce competitors at trials. We look forward to choosing the group who will best represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.”

Should Johnson be chosen after the trial, she will travel with the team to Santiago, Chile, for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. The tournament is scheduled from June 28 to July 6. The winner will earn an automatic spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

