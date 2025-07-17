Flau'jae Johnson drops 1 word reaction to 5-star Trinity Jones' impressive display with Kim Mulkey and Vic Schaefer in attendance

Flau'jae Johnson was hyped after watching five-star prospect Trinity Jones shine at the Run 4 The Roses Classic on Sunday. LSU coach Kim Mulkey and Texas’ Vic Schaefer were both watching at courtside.

Ad

The Tigers star reacted under a clip posted on Monday by SportsCenter Next. It showed Jones’ standout performance for 2026 Mac Irvin Fire Godfather, dropping 11 points to lead her team to a 53-49 win over Next Level.

Ad

Trending

“Dawg,” Johnson wrote.

Credit: IG/@sportscenternext

Jones is a Bolingbrook (Illinois) High School standout. She is already attracting big-time attention from top programs like LSU, UCLA, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and TCU.

Ad

Jones has reportedly paid visits to Illinois, UNC, Iowa, LSU and Tennessee, and has received offers from several of them.

The guard is ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s 2026 rankings, with her poise, confidence and natural scoring instincts continuing to draw eyes at every stop.

She has a long recruiting timeline ahead and no pressure to make a decision before the early signing period in November 2025. Jones is expected to weigh her options carefully.

Ad

However, the Tigers may already have a slight edge with Mulkey making the trip to watch her live, and Johnson publicly acknowledging Jones’ talent.

With Johnson entering her final season in Baton Rouge, Mulkey is actively scouting the next wave of elite recruits to carry the program forward.

If Jones ends up in purple and gold, she could be the perfect heir to Johnson, and she already got a co-sign from one of LSU’s brightest stars.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson defends brother’s SEC tournament arrest

Flau’jae Johnson recently opened up about the arrest of her brother, Trayron Milton, during an emotional appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Milton was arrested following the chaotic brawl that broke out during the 2024 SEC tournament championship game, where LSU clashed with South Carolina.

Johnson defended her brother’s actions in March 2024, explaining that his intentions were never to cause harm, but to protect her in a heated moment.

Ad

“He’s my protector," Johnson said on Wednesday. "I never had a dad, so he like my protector,” she said. “He ain’t that type of person. I knew he wasn’t trying to harm nobody but he wanted to make sure ain’t nobody harm his sister.”

Milton faced charges of third-degree assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct, both classified as misdemeanours. Each carried a possible penalty of up to 30 days in jail or a fine. However, he was released the next day after posting a $1,087.50 bond for each offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here