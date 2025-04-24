Flau'Jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr gushes over her outfit at "Full court press season 2" premiere

Flau'Jae Johnson often grabs headlines with her exceptional play on the court, but on Wednesday, she caught attention for her outfit at the premiere of the Full Court Press Season 2.

The LSU superstar looked the part in a red bodycon dress. Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., who plays football for LSU, shared her story, to which Johnson reacted.

Chris Hilton Jr praised Flau'Jae Johnson as 'beautiful' on his Instagram story.

"Thanks bby," Flau'Jae Johnson responded with a couple of heart emojis on the story repost.

Flau'Jae Johnson reacts to her boyfriend's praise with a story (Image via Instagram/flaujae)

Full Court Press season 2, a highly acclaimed ESPN four-part documentary, returns for a second season, this time featuring Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and Kiki Iriafen. The documentary features the top stars in women's college basketball and shares their journeys from being college athletes to turning professional.

Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo will return to their respective programs, LSU and Notre Dame, for the upcoming season. Meanwhile former USC star, Kiki Iriafen became the fourth overall pick in the WNBA draft, drafted by the Washington Mystics.

Flau'Jae Johnson will look to lead the LSU Tigers in the upcoming season

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

Flau'Jae Johnson had the opportunity to try out for the WNBA draft this time, but she decided to return to LSU for another year before taking the next step. She will be a key piece for the Tigers under coach Kim Mulkey.

The Tigers were third in the Southeastern Conference, behind South Carolina and Texas, with a decent 12-4 record. LSU crashed out of the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament after losing 56-49 to Texas.

LSU had a decent showing in the NCAA Tournament, beating San Diego State, Florida State and NC State before losing in the Elite Eight against the overall No.1 seed UCLA Bruins.

Despite the defeat, Johnson had a spectacular season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals, starting all 34 games for LSU. She was first-team all Southeastern and third-team All-American last season.

She won the national championship crown with LSU during her freshman year in the 2022-23 season and will look to replicate that in the upcoming season. With plenty of players leaving LSU for the transfer portal, Johnson remains Kim Mulkey's trump card heading into another season.

