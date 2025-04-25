Flau’jae Johnson drops 3-word reaction as MiLaysia Fulwiley announces commitment to LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her transfer to LSU on Instagram on Friday. The guard, who played two years under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, will be part of Kim Mulkey's team for the 2025-26 season.

Fulwiley's new teammate, Flau'jae Johnson, shared a three-word message for the 2024 NCAA champion, welcoming her to the program.

"It's so up," Johnson wrote.

Image via laywitdabutter Instagram (image credit: instagram/laywitdabutter)

Johnson also made a big announcement on Wednesday, saying that she would return to LSU for her senior year — her last collegiate season.

“Yes, I’m coming back to LSU,” Johnson said, via Front Office Sports.

Johnson began her collegiate career at LSU in 2022. She helped the Tigers win the national title in her first year with the program.

It will be interesting to see how Johnson performs with Fulwiley next season.

In the past two campaigns, LSU has been knocked out of March Madness in the Elite Eight. However, with Fulwiley's addition, the Tigers could go all the way and win the national title.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's won the national championship with South Carolina in 2024

Former South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley - Source: Getty

MiLaysia Fulwiley committed to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in 2023. In her freshman year, she played a key role in helping the Gamecocks win the national title. It was a historic achievement as the team went unbeaten throughout the season.

South Carolina was on course to defend its crown this past season. Fulwiley and Co. made it to the national title game, but suffered an 82-59 defeat against UConn.

Fulwiley entered the transfer portal only a few weeks after the national title defeat. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in her final year with the Gamecocks and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year.

