Flau'jae Johnson drops 4-word as basketball movement trainer reiterates LSU star’s mentality

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has a "dawg" mentality, which has helped in her career as a basketball player and rapper. Johnson reiterated that mentality in a social media post.

A video shared on Tuesday showed Johnson training with movement trainer Coach N.O.C was shared in the Instagram story. In the video, Johnson was attempting to jump on a box.

"Be a dawg," the trainer said. "When you call somebody a dawg, they be like, they think it's because a dawg depreciates them, is an animal, that it ain't right when you call somebody a dawg. But a dawg break a leg, they get hurt, they don't know how to stop. You gotta tell them to stop."

The movement coach also captioned the video:

"4 years ago I said this. @falujae still the same mentality."

Johnson also shared the video on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"Literally the same convo."

Flau'jae Johnson shares movement trainer's "dawg" mentality on IG story. Image via @flaujae

Johnson is regarded as one of the best players in women's college basketball. The LSU star averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.8 percent shooting per game this past season, helping the Tigers to the women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight where they were eliminated by UCLA.

Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, Johnson's music career also took off on a bright note, with the Georgia native making waves on social media with her songs.

"She a dawg bruh": Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Kiki Iriafen's wild tech moment

Flau'jae Johnson welcomed former USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen into the "dawg" club after the Washington Mystics rookie's dominant performance in a WNBA game.

Iriafen posted her fourth double-double in five career games to continue her dominant start to her first WNBA season. She scored 11 points and 13 rebounds in the Mystics 68-62 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Following the game, Johnson shared Iriafen's first WNBA tech on X, where the former Trojans star powered through for a tough layup. The moment earned Iriafen a lot of respect on the platform, including Johnson, who wrote:

"“She a dawg bruh 😭”

Johnson, Iriafen and Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo appeared on the second season of ESPN's "Full Court Press" docuseries. The show premiered on May 3, following the three players' activities on and off the court during the 2024-25 season.

