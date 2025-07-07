Flau’jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction for Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and Team USA after gold medal win at FIBA AmeriCup vs Kamilla Cardoso’s Brazil

Flau’jae Johnson was full of pride after helping Team USA win gold at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. The United States defeated Brazil 92-84 in the final, avenging their loss to the same opponent in 2023 and sealing a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Johnson, who came off the bench to contribute a key steal in just three minutes, shared her excitement after the win. She reposted a photo of the team lifting the trophy on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“These girls are special.”

Image Credit: IG/@/flaujae

Team USA’s victory marked their fifth Women’s AmeriCup title, surpassing Cuba (four) and moving within one gold of Brazil’s record (six). They have won three of the last four editions and own seven total medals in tournament history.

Olivia Miles dished out nine assists in the final, setting a new tournament record with 50 total assists, surpassing Cuba’s Ineidis Casanova’s previous mark of 46.

Meanwhile, Mikayla Blakes scored 27 points, the most by a US player in the AmeriCup since 2003. She added six rebounds and two steals and was named MVP of the tournament after scoring double figures in six of seven games.

Hannah Hidalgo also played a major role, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hidalgo and Blakes were selected from Team USA to the All-Star Five, joined by Canada’s Syla Swords, Brazil’s Kamilla Cardoso and Damiris Dantas.

“We overcame a lot of challenges," Hidalgo said after the game. "We played seven games in about nine days, something like that. So it was tough physically, but our depth was key. We took over in the fourth quarter, and that’s exactly what we needed.”

Flau’jae Johnson reveals goals heading into the new season

Flau’jae Johnson was expected to declare for the WNBA draft after the 2024-25 season, but she opted to play her final year in college. During an interview with FOS, she revealed her goals for the 2025-26 season.

"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," she said. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Johnson won a national title in her freshman year with LSU, but she would want to bow out with another one to her name.

