Flau’jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction to 5YO brother’s tantrum to mom Kia and Ameen Brooks

Flau’jae Johnson's step-father Ameen Brook posted a video of his son, Aydin Ameen Brooks, to Instagram on Friday. In the video, Flau’jae's half-brother was seen getting dressed and heading out for school.

The content creator shared the video on his Instagram page with the inscribed caption:

"The things Dad go through when dressing their kids for school,"

"Yall why my 5 yr old son acting like I ain’t got no flavor but momma does😩how did I do yall be honest? Drip or naw," Brook captioned the post.

In the video, Aydin was heard interacting with his dad, with his reaction suggesting that he was not pleased with his outfit.

"Hold on, let me see. Let the people see. If you saying this ain't no drip. You saying this ain't no drip. Bro, that's drip, bro," Ameen Brook said.

"This ain't no drip," Aydin replied.

LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson, reshared the video on her Instagram story, with a five-word reaction.

"He M*d cause he drippy."

Flau’jae reacts to reaction to 5YO brother’s rant to mom Kia and Ameen Brooks (Credit: IG/@flaujae)

Johnson has been influential on and off the field this season. She is one of the star players for the No.3 LSU Tigers. However, she missed the SEC Tournament as her team crashed out in the semifinal. The guard suffered a shin inflammation since Feb. 16th when the Tigers lost 65-58 to the Texas Longhorns.

Following the absence of Flau’jae Johnson, the Tigers (28-5, 12-4 SEC) lost 49-56 to the No.2 Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament on Mar. 8. LSU lost the first half 29-23 and failed to get back in the game in the second half, losing 27-26.

Despite the injury, she has averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 46.5 FG% this season. She will be hoping to return as soon as possible to help her team in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU v Kentucky - Source: Getty

Flau’jae Johnson speaks on the power of beauty in sports

Flau’jae Johnson talked about how female basketball players are judged not only for their skills on the court but also for their appearance.

"As women, we're always scrutinized in everything we do," Johnson said (per Pop Sugar). "In the game, we're told we're just supposed to play basketball. But as women, we need to own our feminine side, even on the court.

"You see more women playing in makeup, playing in nails, having their lashes done. It's controversial — but at least we're always giving them something to talk about. When I'm on the court, if I look good, I play good. That's what it's about."

The LSU Tigers will play their first-round game of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 seed San Diego State on Saturday. They will be looking to start the competition with a win and advance to the next round.

