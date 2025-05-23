Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction to avoid getting in trouble with mom Kia after she lets her brother do "just about anything"

Kia Brooks is jokingly judging the way her basketball superstar daughter disciplines her younger siblings. Brooks, mother of LSU baller Flau'jae Johnson, posted a comical video of her five-year-old son riding on the bottom rack of a shopping cart on Thursday.

"When you've got big age gap in kids, be prepared," Brooks' Instagram video read. "My 21 year old daughter allows my 5 year old to do just about anything with her. On 'Sissy Day' huh? Flau'jae, count your days!😭"

Johnson shared her reaction to her mother's claims about "Sissy Day" in the comments.

"Why he lying on me?," Johnson commented.

Flau’jae Johnson reacts to her mom’s Instagram video of her little brother (IG/kiajbrooks)

Johnson is part of a close-knit family. Brooks is not only the LSU guard's mother, but also her manager. She keeps fans updated on Johnson's accomplishments on Instagram and often shares snaps of the Tigers star with her younger siblings.

Kia Brooks thanks brands that helped with Flau'jae Johnson's Met Gala experience

Kia Brooks is a successful "momager." Flau'jae Johnson is the highest-paid women's basketball player, with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. The LSU star attended the Met Gala on May 5, highlighting the impact of her NIL success.

Brooks shared photos of her daughter at the Met Gala and the after-party on Instagram. Brooks showed her gratitude for the brands that contributed to Johnson's positive experience at the big event, including NBC, E News, CoverGirl and Samsung.

"After a whirlwind few days of travel and back to back commitments following the Met Gala, I'm thrilled to finally express my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible crew who made @flaujae Met Gala experience truly unforgettable," part of Brooks' Instagram caption read.

Johnson posed at the Met Gala in a Walter Collection dress. The LSU star was styled by Sandra Vainqueur, and her outfit was accessorized with jewelry by Grown Brilliance. CoverGirl helped Johnson create her soft glam makeup look.

Along with being a baller on the court, Johnson thrives in her NIL collaborations and music career.

