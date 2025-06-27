Flau’jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, and more rep Team USA jersey for Women’s AmeriCup

The 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup is here. Team USA is going in with a star-studded lineup featuring Flau’jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, and others.

Ahead of their opening game against Chile on Saturday, USA Basketball, via their official Instagram account, shared a post featuring the entire USA team for the tournament. The post in question was a carousel of 13 photos, showcasing each of the 12 players proudly repping the Team USA jersey. The last photo showed the coaching staff.

In the photos, LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson is seen rocking her signature No. 4 jersey, while Olivia Miles sports No. 5. Here’s a look at the full Team USA roster and their jersey numbers for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup:

Flau’jae Johnson (#4)

Olivia Miles (#5)

Hannah Hidalgo (#6)

Mikayla Blakes (#7)

Madison Booker (#8)

Gianna Kneepkens (#9)

Hannah Stuelke (#10)

Kennedy Smith (#11)

Joyce Edwards (#12)

Raegan Beers (#13)

Grace VanSlooten (#14)

Audi Crooks (#15)

The 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup is set to tip off in Santiago, Chile, and will run from this Saturday, June 28, through July 6. Team USA will open its Group B campaign against the host nation, Chile, on Saturday. After that, they’ll face Colombia on Sunday, Puerto Rico on Monday, and wrap up the group stage with a game against Mexico on Wednesday.

Flau’jae Johnson’s mother Kia Brooks celebrates as daughter receives signature No. 4 jersey with Team USA

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson is among the players who’ll get to wear their signature jersey number while representing Team USA at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Johnson has been assigned her signature No. 4 jersey, sparking excitement not just from the player but also from her proud mother, Kia Brooks.

On Tuesday, Brooks expressed her excitement in an Instagram post that featured photos of her daughter, proudly wearing her No. 4 Team USA jersey. She shared the post with a heartfelt caption, writing:

“God doesn’t play about my kid @flaujae! When I say favor is real, it’s real. She rocked #26 at tryouts, but #4 is her signature number and means a lot to our family and her brand. Normally, USA team veterans hold seniority on jersey numbers, making it tough to get your preferred number, so many don’t play in their original number. But I just want to say thank you, God You’re amazing!”

Flau’jae Johnson will make her USA Basketball competitive debut at the 2025 FIBA Americup.

