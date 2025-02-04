Flau'jae Johnson "honored" as LSU star becomes a "leader" of 2025 Creative Class

On Monday, Flau'jae Johnson shared her reaction to being named to The Creative Collective's 2025 Creative Class. According to Imani Ellis, CEO and Founder of The Creative Collective and CultureCon, "The 2025 Creative Class is a true reflection of the endless cultural influence of Black creativity."

"Honored," Johnson said on her IG story, sharing a link to The Creative Collective's post.

Flau'jae Johnson shares her reaction to being named to the 2025 Creative Class on IG

"When the world didn’t see us, we saw each other. Introducing the 2025 Creative Class—a powerful lineup of leaders and visionaries redefining creativity their way," The Creative Collective captioned the IG post.

Along with being a starter for LSU, Johnson also makes rap music. The junior guard has been releasing music since 2017 and released her most recent album, "Best of Both Worlds (Deluxe)" in 2024.

"Balancing buckets and bars," The Creative Collective said of Johnson.

The 2025 Creative Class consisted of six individuals, also including musician Doechii, who was named Creative of the Year, and creator and influencer DeMarcus Shawn.

Johnson has long drawn attention for her success both on and off the court. The Savannah, Georgia, native is a three-year starter for the Tigers and has reached new heights this season.

She has released two albums since 2023 and has featured on songs alongside Lil Wayne, Saweetie and Flo Milli, amongst others.

Flau'jae Johnson finding her way on the court

Johnson has started in all 24 of LSU's matchups this season, averaging 20.0 points per game, up from 14.9 last season. She is also averaging a career-high 2.8 assists per game.

In the Tigers' 81-67 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, Johnson put up 20 points. However, her defense stood out in the conference matchup.

"Flau'jae has length and when you add the length, when she gets her hands up and doesn't come down and foul, you're going to have to make a shot against a taller player," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said after the game.

Flau'jae Johnson's creative side

Although Johnson dominates for LSU on the court, her creative pursuits make her stand out. Johnson's father, who died before her birth, was also a rap star named Camouflage.

By age eight, Johnson had already decided she would follow in her father's footsteps, and at 12, she competed in Lifetime's "The Rap Game."

She has released two full-length albums as a student-athlete and performed at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

“Scoring on the court is the same [feeling I get onstage],” Johnson told HuffPost after a show last May. “I think life is about energy and who you give your energy to, how your energy affects other people. ... There were so many people [at the JBL show], they were looking and watching too.”

Both basketball and music are big parts of Johnson's life, and The Creative Collective is celebrating her success in both.

