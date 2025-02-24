"Flau'jae Johnson legacy is being written before our eyes": LSU star's mom speaks on daughter's "profound impact" on WBB

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is viewed by many as one of the best players in women's college basketball. Her mother, Kia Brooks, believes the guard is inspiring youngsters and leaving a legacy in the sport before she enters the pros.

Ad

Brooks shared an Instagram post on Monday, uploading photos of fans donning sweatshirts with pictures of her daughter. In the post, she wrote that Johnson's legacy is being written right now and that she is making a strong impact on aspiring players across the country.

"@flaujae legacy is being written before our eyes, and these pictures capture the essence of her influence," Brooks wrote in the caption. "She’s making a profound impact on kids across the country, and it’s amazing to see fans from opposing teams, like Kentucky, showing their support with custom gear featuring Flaujae.

Ad

Trending

"This is a shining example of staying authentic and committed to one’s values. By doing things the right way, Flau’jae is inspiring a devoted following that spans the globe. #TheFlauk Which is Flau’jae’s fan club is grow bigger and bigger by the day."

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU sees place in new AP Top 25 poll

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers had a solid week of performances in conference play.

On Feb. 20, they beat the Georgia Bulldogs 79-63 at home. Three days later, they went on the road as they earned a ranked win by taking down the Kentucky Wildcats 65-58. Their efforts got recognition from AP voters.

Ad

The Associated Press revealed its new rankings on Monday, keeping the Tigers at the seventh spot. They are behind the likes of UConn and South Carolina while leading over North Carolina and NC State.

LSU boasts a 27-2 overall record, having won 12 of its 14 SEC matchups. The Tigers average 85.3 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 21.5 points per game.

Flau'jae Johnson and the No. 7 Tigers will prepare for their next ranked matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here