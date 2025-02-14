Flau'jae Johnson looks forward to playing Paige Bueckers in a 1v1 challenge for Unrivaled: "We never get to play against each other"

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers never had the opportunity to play against each other in their college basketball careers. However, the new league called Unrivaled could give them a chance.

Ad

On Friday, Johnson took part in an interview for Unrivaled, where the interviewer asked about the player the LSU star wants to play against.

"Which player I want to play against?" Johnson said. "Paige! Me and Paige, we never get to play against each other and we're not in the same conference. We haven't met up in the tournament, so I would love to play Paige."

Ad

Trending

When asked what the score would look like, Johnson jokingly said:

"I'm gonna give her, like 11-10 [Johnson wins]. It's gonna be close."

Screenshot of Flau'jae Johnson's story post. (Instagram)

Flau'jae Johnson, Paige Bueckers to play in Unrivaled

Flau'jae Johnson joined Paige Bueckers in supporting Unrivaled last year.

Ad

Johnson signed an NIL deal that will give her an undetermined amount of equity in the league and placement in different content plans for the future. In a press release, she explained her decision:

"I’m so excited to partner with Unrivaled, especially at the start of their first season. This isn’t just about basketball—it’s about pushing the game forward and creating real opportunities for women in sports.

Ad

Unrivaled is changing the game, and I’m proud to be part of something that’s making history. I can’t wait to see how this league inspires the next generation while showing the world just how amazing women’s basketball really is."

Until Johnson plays in the league after college, she will resume her dominance as LSU's best player. She averages 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals on shooting splits of 48.2% overall and 36.7% from downtown.

Ad

Her efforts have helped LSU dominate in the regular season. They boast a 25-1 overall record and are 10-1 after 11 Southeastern Conference matchups. They are producing 87.4 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by 23.4 ppg.

Next, Johnson and the No. 5 Tigers will face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here