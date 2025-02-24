Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU ruin Senior Night for Georgia Amoore as Kentucky fumbles 16-pt lead to Kim Mulkey's team

Mikaylah Williams sizzled for 24 points while Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow contributed double-doubles to help the No. 7 LSU beat No. 14 Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference clash on Sunday night at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

Williams shot 10-of-21, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point area, to lead the Kim Mulkey-coached team to a come-from-behind win over the Wildcats. The six-foot sophomore scored 15 points in the second half to help LSU orchestrate a game-changing rally that turned a 38-22 second-quarter deficit into a 49-44 edge approaching the payoff period.

The Lady Tigers showed grit to halt Kentucky's repeated rallies, ruining what could have been a Senior Night celebration for Wildcats guard Georgia Amoore and the rest of her senior teammates. They also gave coach Kim Mulkey her 750th win of her career.

Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for LSU (27-2, 12-2 SEC), who are a game behind South Carolina in the conference standings and half a game after second-place Texas. Morrow finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds despite shooting 6-of-20 from the field.

Amoore led Kentucky with 16 points, five assists, three steals and one block but had a horrible 6-of-22 shooting clip in 40 minutes. Clara Silva added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Aneesah Morrow records 99th double-double of her career

Aneesah Morrow continued to build up her case for the National Player of the Year honor, recording her 99th double-double of her career in LSU's seven-point win over Kentucky (21-5, 10-4 SEC).

Morrow's 12-point, 10-rebound output was the 25th double-double of the season. The 6-foot-1 forward has a big chance of hauling down her 100th double-double when the Lady Tigers visit Alabama on Thursday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Aneesah Morrow averages 17.9 points and an NCAA-leading 14.3 rebounds per game this season, helping LSU rank second in team rebounds behind Troy.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey commended the perimeter defense put up by Shayeann Day-Wilson on Amoore who managed to shoot 20% from the 3-point line.

“I thought her defense, she picked up the two fouls quickly, but then her defense was really good,” Mulkey said. “She focused and listened to little things that I wanted her to do; deny the ball back to her once she gives it up in the half court, pressure her in the full court so that, yeah, at least worrying her that maybe she’ll miss a three because she’s just a little bit winded or fatigued.”

Day-Wilson also contributed to LSU's offense, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Flau'Jae Johnson's double-double was her fifth of the season and first since putting up a 15-point, 10-rebound effort against Arkansas on January 2.

