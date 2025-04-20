Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, revealed how she felt about her daughter not being home for the Easter holiday. Johnson is on a "DLow Curry Tour" with rapper BossMan DLow. However, her mom does not mind the LSU women's basketball star not being home for the holiday.

On Sunday, Brooks shared a video of Johnson getting on stage to perform in front of a cheering crowd on Instagram.

"@flaujae is officially a touring artist, especially when you could get them to give you energy like this in every state you touch after your basketball season ends!! 🤩💫🏀🎤🥰," the momager wrote.

Following a successful junior season with the Lady Tigers, Johnson announced that she would return for her senior season instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she was projected as a top pick. She explained her decision to stay in college basketball was to complete her graduation.

In the meantime, Johnson is on a tour with BossMan DLow and would perform in four cities - Boston (April 13), Toronto (April 15), Denver (April 19) and Jacksonville (April 26).

Flau'jae Johnson credits mom, Kia Brooks, for her basketball and music careers

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most popular faces in college basketball and a rising star in the music industry. Signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Her hit track "Came Out A Beast" (2024), featuring Lil Wayne, showcases her talent. On the court, she leads the LSU women's team. contributing to their 2022 national championship and Elite Eight finish last season.

However, Johnson admitted she could not have accomplished all these feats without inspiration from her mother, Kia Brooks, who manages her career and NIL deals. In an interview with On3, Johnson talked about how her mother inspired her to success.

“My mom, she always told me ‘You can make it happen,’” Johnson said. “I kind of see that growing up. My mom raised me and my brother by herself after my father was murdered. She made it happen for us. I said I wanted to rap and she quit her job and got me on TV shows. I wanna play basketball and I don’t wanna rap no more, she’s like, ‘No, baby, you’re gonna do both. You’re gonna be one of the biggest stars in the world.’ That’s what she told me.”

Johnson is currently one of the biggest earners in NIL deals, with an estimated valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. She has deals with Unrivaled, PUMA, JBL, Amazon, Google Pixel, Powerade and Experian.

