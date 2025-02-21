Flau’jae Johnson reacts with 1-word as Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hypes up LSU star

LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson has reacted to the hype thrown her way by Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian for her powerful message on social media.

Also known for her rapping prowess, the 21-year-old posted a powerful message on Instagram highlighting her struggles and how she has to deal with all of it while breaking barriers and surpassing expectations.

“Too Dark. Too Tomboyish. Not Feminine Enough. Pretty For A Dark-skin girl,Not Focused. Too Skinny. No Sex Appeal. Be A Rapper. Just Hoop. I CAN Only Be Me”, Flau’jae wrote in the opening paragraph of what was a long powerful write up celebrating her strengths.

A former contestant on America’s Got Talent also went ahead to reveal how she deals with the constant scrutiny in the same post.

“Just because I carry it well doesn’t mean it ain’t heavy,” she wrote.

The LSU star's message has received loads of love and admiration from fans and celebrities, who have reacted to the post.

One of those reactions came from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. The successful entrepreneur quoted the post on his Instagram stories and wrote:

“Keep going @flaujae”, encouraging the young female rapper and basketballer to never give up on her dreams.

Flau’jae Johnson went ahead to acknowledge the hype, reposting on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“Yessiirrr!!”, along with handshake emoji and an infinity sign.

Flau’jae Johnson reacts as Alexis Ohanian hypes her up (Credit: IG/@flaujae)

Flau’jae Johnson: A talented basketballer and rapper

The $1.5 million NIL-valued (as per On3) shooting guard is viewed as a prospect who could transition into the WNBA, despite only currently playing in her junior year.

Currently, she is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field.

Despite her basketball talent, Flau’jae, the daughter of the late rapper Camoflauge who was killed in 2003, has not veered away from her musical roots and has continued her father’s legacy.

Flau'jae Johnson is currently signed to RocNation and released her first R&B album on Valentine’s Day titled “Flau & B,” which is one of several other projects she has put out.

