Flau'jae Johnson reacts as boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr arrives at Atlanta with the LSU football squad 

Flau'jae Johnson appears to be missing her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., who is in Atlanta with the LSU football team. The Tigers' football account shared a series of photos of the players arriving in the city for the SEC Media Days on Instagram.

Johnson shared Hilton Jr's photo on her Instagram story, which showed him looking dapper in a blue suit, on Monday. She captioned the post with a sigh face emoji.

Flau'jae Johnson shares BF Chris Hilton Jr's LSU photo on IG story. Image via @flaujae

Johnson and Hilton Jr. began dating last year and went Instagram official on Christmas Day. The couple, regarded as LSU's power couple, have been supporting each other online and offline. Johnson often shows up at Hilton Jr's games for the Tigers, while the wide receiver often appears in her music videos.

With Johnson thriving for the women's basketball team after an Elite Eight finish in the NCAA Tournament, Hilton Jr. endured a serious injury, limiting his time on the field. Despite the setback, Hilton Jr. is still considered a key member of the LSU team ahead of next season.

Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. reflects on LSU football for next season

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., is set to return for his fifth season for after an injury-riddled 2024-25 season. Hilton Jr. is currently in Atlanta with the rest of the Tigers team for the SEC Media Days. The wide receiver discussed his injury issues last season and what he was most excited about entering the new season.

"I would say I'm just really excited to see what I could do. Obviously everybody knows that I've been injured in the past, and I plan to keep that in the past. And I don't question what God has planned for me. So whatever He has planned for me moving forward, I have full faith in Him," Hilton Jr. said.

Hilton Jr. has 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns in his four years with the Tigers. He also caught nine passes for 243 yards and three TDs in an injury-shortened 2024-25 season. The Zachary native capped his junior season with four receptions for 113 yards and a 41-yard touchdown in LSU's win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

As a senior, Hilton Jr. is expected to lead the wide receiver room as the Tigers prepare for a productive 2025-26 season.

