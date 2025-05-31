Flau’jae Johnson’s BF Chris Hilton Jr adores as LSU star reminisces start of her rapping career

Flau’jae Johnson continues to thrive in her basketball and music career, and her journey has been successful. In a touching social media post, Johnson reflected on the early stages of her music journey, drawing admiration from fans. She also received a sweet response from her boyfriend, LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.
“Remember when I was that little girl on The Rap Game, and on America’s Got Talent," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "They said, ‘You got something… but you not there yet.’ "I didn’t take that as hate, I took it as fuel.
"I knew I had it in me, just had to grow into it. Every verse, every setback, every stage made me sharper. I ain’t new to this, I been putting in work. Not yet. just meant my time was coming. And now? I’m here. Can You Hear Me Now?”
Hilton Jr. responded with three heart emojis, showing quiet but strong support for his girlfriend’s continued growth.
The pair made their relationship public in 2024, when Johnson shared cozy pictures of them on Instagram.
Hilton has shown flashes of brilliance on the football field. Like Johnson, he balances fame with performance and remains supportive of her dual journey.
From appearing on talent shows as a teen to commanding her own stage, Johnson is proving that persistence pays off. Last Sunday, she released a new song titled “OTW,” as she continues to build on her steady rise in the industry.
Flau’jae Johnson featured BF Chris Hilton Jr. in her music video
Flau'jae Johnson featured her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., in the music video of her song “Need You By My Side,” part of her February album “Flau & B.” She also shared a clip of it on Instagram.
“All is fair in love & basketball. For me, it’s about pushing limits, embracing the highs & lows, and finding balance between the two. A mix of vulnerability and passion. It’s real, it’s me. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B,” Johnson wrote on Feb. 28.
The couple has not shied away from sharing bits of their relationship on social media, and frequently liking and commenting on each other’s posts.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here