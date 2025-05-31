Flau’jae Johnson’s BF Chris Hilton Jr adores as LSU star reminisces start of her rapping career

Flau’jae Johnson continues to thrive in her basketball and music career, and her journey has been successful. In a touching social media post, Johnson reflected on the early stages of her music journey, drawing admiration from fans. She also received a sweet response from her boyfriend, LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

Ad

“Remember when I was that little girl on The Rap Game, and on America’s Got Talent," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "They said, ‘You got something… but you not there yet.’ "I didn’t take that as hate, I took it as fuel.

"I knew I had it in me, just had to grow into it. Every verse, every setback, every stage made me sharper. I ain’t new to this, I been putting in work. Not yet. just meant my time was coming. And now? I’m here. Can You Hear Me Now?”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hilton Jr. responded with three heart emojis, showing quiet but strong support for his girlfriend’s continued growth.

The pair made their relationship public in 2024, when Johnson shared cozy pictures of them on Instagram.

Hilton has shown flashes of brilliance on the football field. Like Johnson, he balances fame with performance and remains supportive of her dual journey.

From appearing on talent shows as a teen to commanding her own stage, Johnson is proving that persistence pays off. Last Sunday, she released a new song titled “OTW,” as she continues to build on her steady rise in the industry.

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson featured BF Chris Hilton Jr. in her music video

Flau'jae Johnson featured her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., in the music video of her song “Need You By My Side,” part of her February album “Flau & B.” She also shared a clip of it on Instagram.

“All is fair in love & basketball. For me, it’s about pushing limits, embracing the highs & lows, and finding balance between the two. A mix of vulnerability and passion. It’s real, it’s me. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B,” Johnson wrote on Feb. 28.

Ad

The couple has not shied away from sharing bits of their relationship on social media, and frequently liking and commenting on each other’s posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here