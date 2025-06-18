Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. shares his reaction as LSU star gears up for Women's Americup Trials 

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson received support from boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. after earning a spot at the Women's AmeriCup Trials in Colorado Springs. On Wednesday, Hilton posted a photo of Johnson in a Team USA jersey on his Instagram story following the announcement.

The trials began on Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

" ❤️ ∞," Hilton captioned the story.

Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. shows his support

Johnson and Hilton are regarded as the LSU power couple after they made their relationship public last Christmas. Before the reveal, the couple were often spotted dropping comments on each other's social media posts.

Johnson, a standout guard for the Lady Tigers, will participate in the AmeriCup Trials for the second time. She first attended the trials in 2023. This year, she aims to secure a spot on the final 12-player roster for the FIBA Women's AmeriCup, set for June 28 to July 6 in Santiago, Chile.

Other athletes in the training camp roster are:

Raegan Beers

Mikayla Blakes

Madison Booker

Mara Braun

Addyson Brown

Jaloni Cambridge

Audi Crooks

Margaret Doogan

Joyce Edwards

Stailee Heard

Hannah Hidalgo

Gianna Kneepkens

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Olivia Miles

Khamil Pierre

Reigan Richardson

Kennedy Smith

Hannah Stuelke

Grace VanSlooten

Payton Verhulst

Flau'jae Johnson shares new career update on social media

While Flau'jae Johnson continued to make waves in the basketball world, she has not slowed down in her music career either. The LSU star shared some exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday. She will be headlining her first show in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30.

"Alright, my people," she said. "Look, y’all. I will be headlining my first ever show in Atlanta, Georgia at Aisle 5 on July 30."

Flau'jae Johnson shares latest music career announcement

Johnson said she had never headlined her show. She urged her fans to be at the concert to support her.

Meanwhile, Johnson is still promoting her new song, "Remember When", which she sang in tribute to her late dad, Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, who died six months before her birth, and her mother and manager, Kia Brooks.

