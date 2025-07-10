Flau’jae Johnson’s BF Chris Hilton Jr surprises LSU star with sweet gesture before Roses Tip-Off concert in Kentucky

Flau’jae Johnson got a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., before hitting the stage at the Roses Tip-Off concert. She shared the moment on her Instagram story on Wednesday, showing off a bunch of red roses, while thanking him for the thoughtful gesture.
The concert was held at Freedom Hall in Louisville, and was part of the Run 4 The Roses event. It also signaled the start one of the biggest girls’ basketball tournaments in the country. There was live music, cool photo setups and loads of TikTok-friendly moments.
Johnson was the headline act, with other performers like 310Babii, Myapp, J Money, Bankroll NI, Clean Jai and Fletchy also taking the stage.
Johnson and Hilton have been together for a while now, and fans love seeing them cheer each other on. They were together on game days and special events, while constantly showing support for one another.
In their careers, Hilton has had his ups and downs with injuries, but has worked his way back.
Meanwhile, Johnson has become a star, not just in basketball, but also in music. She has helped LSU make deep tournament runs, and her energy, presence,and confidence have made her a fan favorite.
Off the court, she has dropped multiple rap singles and built a strong brand. She has also inked several endorsement deals and has one of the biggest NIL valuations in college basketball.
Flau’jae Johnson records first international success with Team USA
This summer has been special for Flau’jae Johnsn on and off the court. She helped Team USA win gold on Sunday at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Chile.
The team went undefeated, and Johnson played her part, averaging 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
She stood out in the quarterfinals, recording 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists against the Dominican Republic.
That performance saw her become the ninth American player to score 20+ points in an AmeriCup game, pushing the team to the semifinal.
