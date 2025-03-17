Flau’jae Johnson’s LSU teammates flex Nike’s Kobe Bryant sneakers to channel “Mamba mentality in March"

The LSU women’s basketball team showed off of a special edition of Nike’s Kobe Bryant sneakers ahead of March Madness. The Tigers have paid tribute to Kobe over the years through their shoes and this year will be no different.

The team showed off these shoes via their Instagram account, with different players posing with the shoe, along with the caption:

“Mamba mentality in March”

The Mamba Mentality is unique to Kobe, and in his book titled ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play’, where he provides personal insights on his life and basketball career.

Kobe described the Mamba Mentality as trying to get better every day at what you are doing, a trait LSU will need as March Madness begins.

The Tigers have been under Nike’s Mamba Program over the years, an initiative that pays tribute to the late NBA legend and his daughter Gigi Bryant.

The Tigers have had access to the player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers over the years due to their involvement in this program, an agreement that also includes a basketball apparel deal with Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Nike Mamba Program currently features six NCAA basketball teams, which are the University of Kentucky, University of Connecticut, University of Southern California, Louisiana State University, Duke University and University of Oregon.

LSU women earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Tigers have been selected as a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host first and second-round games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

LSU is placed in the Spokane 1 Regional, alongside top-seeded UCLA, No. 2 NC State and No. 4 Baylor.

This marks the fourth straight year that the Tigers has received a No. 3 seed. In 2023, the Tigers won the national championship from the same seeding

LSU will open the tournament against No. 14 seed San Diego State at the PMAC. If they win, they will advance to face the winner of the matchup between No. 6 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason.

The first and second-round games are scheduled for Saturday and Monday at the PMAC, though specific game times have yet to be announced.

