Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks commends daughter as an inspirational figure as LSU star teases R&B album

LSU star, Flau'jae Johnson's album, "Flau & B" will be released on Valentine's Day, and her mom, Kia Brooks expressed her pride in her daughter's latest achievements. On Thursday, Feb 13., Brooks took to her Instagram page to commend Johnson for excelling in both basketball and music.

"As a parent and manager, I’m beaming with pride to see my daughter, @flaujae , excel in both basketball and music. Right now she’s averaging 20 ppg & 6 rbs in the #SEC ,which is one of the biggest stage in college basketball. All while making some of the best music of her life. Her dedication and versatility are truly inspiring to so many little girls and boys around the world," the proud mom wrote.

Trending

"Not only is she a talented rapper, but she's also a gifted singer, and her debut R&B project, 'Flau & B,' is set to drop on Valentine's Day. I'm grateful for the love and open minded support she's receiving from the sports/ music industry and the fans , it means the world to her."

Brooks added that Johnson's latest project was especially meaningful because it allowed her to connect to her late father, rapper Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge, who was shot dead before she was born.

"I poured my heart into this": Flau'jae Johnson announces third studio album

Flau'jae Johnson is a double threat on and off the court. On Tuesday, Johnson announced she was dropping her first full R&B album, Flau & B, on Valentine's Day.

“I poured my heart into this – every lyric, every melody. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, Johnson already has two albums, nine singles and one EP. She has collaborated with other music stars like NLE Choppa, Lil’ Wayne, Roy Woods, BIA, Lakeyah, Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, GloMan, Nasir, and Tray Milz.

On the court, Johnson continues to put up stellar performances. She averages 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 48.2 percent shooting per game, leading LSU to 25-1 overall and 10-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

Johnson has also been named to multiple awards watchlists, including the Los Angeles Athletic Club's John R. Wooden Award and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award watchlist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here