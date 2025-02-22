Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 2-word reaction for A’ja Wilson after TIME Woman of the Year honor 

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks tends to be active on social media, keeping up to date on the latest news. One regarding WNBA star A'ja Wilson came up on her radar, taking time to praise the three-time MVP.

Ad

Wilson made the cover of TIME magazine for "Women of the Year," joining multiple female athletes as the publication honored her and the others for their achievements as athletes in their respective sports.

Brooks reacted to the news with a story post on Instagram, only needing two words to show her opinion of Wilson.

"Congrats beautiful," Brooks said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kia Brooks praises Flau'jae Johnson for music pursuit

Brooks is also highly supportive of her daughter Flau'jae Johnson on social media, especially in the music genre.

Johnson took a deep dive into R&B music, releasing an album on Feb. 14 titled "Flau & B." Brooks was proud of her daughter's pursuit of a career in music.

"As a parent and manager, I’m beaming with pride to see my daughter, @flaujae , excel in both basketball and music. Right now she’s averaging 20 ppg & 6 rbs in the #SEC, which is one of the biggest stage in college basketball. All while making some of the best music of her life. Her dedication and versatility are truly inspiring to so many little girls and boys around the world," Brooks said.

Ad

"Not only is she a talented rapper, but she's also a gifted singer, and her debut R&B project, 'Flau & B,' is set to drop on Valentine's Day. I'm grateful for the love and open minded support she's receiving from the sports/ music industry and the fans , it means the world to her."

Ad

Ad

In the meantime, Johnson progresses the remaining games of the 2024-25 regular season for the No. 7 LSU Tigers.

LSU boasts a 26-2 record on the season, going 11-2 after 13 SEC matchups. They produce 86.1 points on 45.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 22 points per game.

Johnson leads the way with numbers of 19.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.7 spg. Aneesah Morrow comes next with 18.1 ppg and 14.4 rpg while Mikaylah Williams provides 16.8 ppg and 4.4 rpg.

Johnson and Co. face the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum next on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here