Flau’jae Johnson is putting in the work during the offseason, and her mom, Kia Brooks, is proud of her. The LSU star’s stepdad, Ameen, posted an offseason workout clip of the guard last Wednesday, and her mother reacted to the video.

Kia, who has always taken every opportunity to hype up her daughter, did so once again via her Instagram stories when she quoted the aforementioned on Tuesday.

“Proud mom,” Brooks wrote in the inscribed caption along with a love emoji.

Flau’jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, drops 2-word reaction as LSU star’s stepdad posts offseason workout clip. Credit: IG/@kiajbrooks

Johnson will enter her final year of eligibility next season and has vowed to take up a leadership role in the team. The guard is looking to add another national championship to her list of achievements, having already won it in her freshman year with the Tigers.

LSU has reached the Elite Eight in her sophomore and junior years, losing to Iowa and UCLA, respectively.

However, this has never been due to a lack of effort from Johnson, who has been almost ever-present since her recruitment in 2022.

The guard has improved her production every season, making her role crucial in the team. Johnson averaged 11.0 points per game in 36 appearances during her freshman year, and it increased to 14.9 ppg in her sophomore year, starting 34 of 36 appearances.

She continued the upward trajectory in her junior year, averaging 18.6 ppg in 34 games, starting all, and that was despite missing the 2025 SEC women's basketball tournament due to shin inflammation.

Johnson was eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft but opted to see out her college eligibility, stating that she wanted to be “developed to be the player that she wants to be in the WNBA and wants to be as prepared as possible."

However, Front Office Sports postulated that Johnson's decision could have also been due to the WNBA's impending collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is set to become valid in 2026.

Under the new agreement, WNBA players are expected to earn higher salaries, better benefits and resources.

Flau’jae Johnson pays tribute to her father

Flau’jae Johnson honored the 22nd anniversary of her father’s death on Tuesday by sharing a heartfelt video. In it, she reflected on how learning about his death became a turning point in her life, inspiring her to turn to rap.

"When I was around seven years old, I found out who my father was, and I was like, 'This is what I want to do. I want to rap,'" she said in the video. “That's been my dream the whole time, to try to fulfill my father's legacy and make sure that they remember his name."

"They took you from me today 💔 5-19-03 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ I’m carrying the torch #TheDonDaughter,” she captioned the video.

Flau’jae Johnson, signed to RocNation, has released several rap projects in the past, including 4 My Fans (July 2023), Best of Both Worlds (June 2024) and Flau & B (February 2025).

