  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 2-word reaction for Warren Brinson ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 2-word reaction for Warren Brinson ahead of 2025 NFL draft

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Apr 25, 2025 10:49 GMT
Kia Brooks, Flau
Image credits: @kiajbrooks, @warren/ig

As Georgia's Warren Brinson nears his NFL entry, Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks hyped up the defensive lineman through her Instagram stories. As IMG Academy Football dedicated a post to the potential draft picks that emerged from his grassroots program, Brooks reposted it on her profile.

Ad
"Let's Go @warren," she wrote.
Flau&#039;jae Johnson&#039;s mom hypes Brinson before the NFL draft | via @kiajbrooks/ig
Flau'jae Johnson's mom hypes Brinson before the NFL draft | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Kia Brooks, through her support for LSU's guard and the entire Tigers cast, has cultivated a notable fan base from the college basketball space. She constantly keeps her followers engaged through life updates, behind-the-scenes of Johnson's game and social media commentary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There is no public record of her professional connection to Warren Brinson. While Georgia and LSU are over 500 miles apart, Atlanta, where Brooks resides, is less than 80 miles away from Brinson's campus. Nevertheless, Brooks' agency, FNA Entertainment & Sports Management, has not been in business with the draft prospect.

On the other hand, Brinson is represented by South Georgia-based S² Sports & Entertainment. His personal brand and online presence across all mediums are managed by athlete branding and digital marketing agency, The Franchise Agency.

Ad

With that, Kia Brooks' support for Warren Brinson seems to be out of love for his game and journey.

Kia Brooks' daughter will return to LSU for her final year

Even though Flau'jae Johnson had the stock and statistics to make it to the 2025 WNBA Draft, the guard stayed out of the annual event. Nevertheless, with the heavy use of the transfer portal, fans were concerned whether the singer/hooper would return to the Tigers to look for a new home for her senior season.

Ad
"Yes, I'm coming back to LSU, this is my last year," she said to the Front Office Sports on Wednesday.
"I definitely want to win but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Kia Brooks' daughter averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in the 2024-25 season while making 46.8% of her shots.

About the author
Saahil Dhillan

Saahil Dhillan

An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.

Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.

Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.

When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once.

Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications