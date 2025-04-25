Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 2-word reaction for Warren Brinson ahead of 2025 NFL draft

As Georgia's Warren Brinson nears his NFL entry, Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks hyped up the defensive lineman through her Instagram stories. As IMG Academy Football dedicated a post to the potential draft picks that emerged from his grassroots program, Brooks reposted it on her profile.

"Let's Go @warren," she wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom hypes Brinson before the NFL draft | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Kia Brooks, through her support for LSU's guard and the entire Tigers cast, has cultivated a notable fan base from the college basketball space. She constantly keeps her followers engaged through life updates, behind-the-scenes of Johnson's game and social media commentary.

There is no public record of her professional connection to Warren Brinson. While Georgia and LSU are over 500 miles apart, Atlanta, where Brooks resides, is less than 80 miles away from Brinson's campus. Nevertheless, Brooks' agency, FNA Entertainment & Sports Management, has not been in business with the draft prospect.

On the other hand, Brinson is represented by South Georgia-based S² Sports & Entertainment. His personal brand and online presence across all mediums are managed by athlete branding and digital marketing agency, The Franchise Agency.

With that, Kia Brooks' support for Warren Brinson seems to be out of love for his game and journey.

Kia Brooks' daughter will return to LSU for her final year

Even though Flau'jae Johnson had the stock and statistics to make it to the 2025 WNBA Draft, the guard stayed out of the annual event. Nevertheless, with the heavy use of the transfer portal, fans were concerned whether the singer/hooper would return to the Tigers to look for a new home for her senior season.

"Yes, I'm coming back to LSU, this is my last year," she said to the Front Office Sports on Wednesday.

"I definitely want to win but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Kia Brooks' daughter averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in the 2024-25 season while making 46.8% of her shots.

