Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction for ex-USC star Kiki Iriafen’s dedication for her master of science

No. 4 WNBA Draft pick Kiki Iriafen was a star both in her college basketball career at USC and at her academic career at the prestigious university. She certainly turned heads with her work on the court, but it was her work in the classroom that caused the mother of a hoops rival to express her admiration for Iriafen's skills.

After a recent Instagram post from ESPN publicized Iriafen completing her master's degree (as well as her bachelor's degree) before opening her WNBA career, Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU star Flau'jae Johnson dropped her own props. "Amazing young lady," noted Brooks, capping her reaction with a handclap emoji and a heart.

Kia Brooks shouts on Kiki Iriafen's achievement. (Photo Credit: Instagram @ESPNOriginals)

Iriafen's double-threat on-court and off-court skills

Iriafen completed her MS Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from USC. This came after the transfer previously completed her undegraduate degree in Product Design and Mechanical Engineering from Stanford. Iraifen's double-double in the classroom is probably more impressive than her multitude of double-doubles on the hardwood.

Iriafen just made her WNBA debut yesterday, posting 14 points and four rebounds in her Washington Mystics squad's 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream. This came after a college career that saw Iriafen picked as the No. 4 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 forward had an outstanding college career both at Stanford and then later at USC. Iriafen became a starter early in her sophomore season at Stanford and then had two seasons of amazing on-court achievement. As a junior at Stanford in 2023-24, she averaged 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Legendary coach Tara VanDerveer retired from Stanford following that season. Iriafen had been a freshman on VanDerveer's last Final Four team. She had already completed her Bachelor's of Science degree in a mere three seasons and thus used the transfer portal to find a last destination.

Iriafen was a third-team All-American by the AP voters after a senior year in which she averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. USC reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, but could not proceed further without All-American JuJu Watkins, who suffered a season ending-injury.

Iriafen added her second degree off her single season at USC. She is explicit in the ESPN Instagram clip about intending to pursue an engineering career after her pro basketball days are finished. Her dual-threat career, it seems, is just getting started.

